A sad day has come for fans and employees of National Geographic Magazine as the company has laid off the remainder of its writers marking the end of an era.
There were 19 staffers let go this week all who were notified in April that cuts were coming.
National Geographic is owned by the Walt Disney Company which plans to pull the iconic magazine from newsstands next year.
The staffers were told that remaining assignments will be issued to freelancers and features already in progress will be completed by the editors.
Laid off staffers took to social media and reflected on their time with the publication and staff writers are grateful for their time with the publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.