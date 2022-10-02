Many homeowners that we serve ask us about how their foundation problems could have been prevented. The soil in Oklahoma is well known to shrink and swell causing movement of the homes footing, thus foundation failure. There are methods commonly used to prevent foundation failure. Today we will one of those methods; a system called New Construction Helicals.
When a home’s foundation moves it is typically caused by the soil directly beneath the footing.
The soil either was poorly compacted from the original grading, shrinking during drought conditions or softening during wet seasons. This revolving shrink-swell activity causes the footing to break over top of the weaker soils. This soil can move as far as 8 ft below the visible finish surface.
Geo-technical Engineers call this area the ‘active zone’. This area is more likely to change due to weather changes because of the clay soils we have in Oklahoma.
To prevent these types of problems, we commonly us a new construction Helical Pile before the footings are poured.
These helical piles are steel piers fitted with large blades. If you could imagine a large earth screw, a helical is a way to drive lead bearing points past the active zone of soil. An excavator is fitted with a drive head that turns the helical piers down into the soil.
Hydraulic pressures are monitored that let us know when we have reached soil that can withstand the weight of the home. The pressures are monitored to nearly double the point of failure to ensure the home will never move because of the engineering involved.
Once complete the top of the pier is fitted with a plate that will integrate the system with the homes stem wall. The concrete foundation contractor will then pour the stem wall, hiding the helical pier. Once this is complete the foundation is bench-marked to establish the elevation and documents. Now we have a foundation that can transfer weight of the roof, brick, framing and more down to 20 ft+ deep. The pressure and benchmark documents are then saved on file with the builder, owner and in our database in case there is any concern in the future.
This technology is a great way to prevent movement in a home’s foundation well before they start. They are incredibly affordable and can be installed in about 4 hours. If you would like to learn more about how we can install new construction helical system, please let us know or you can attend one of our free lunch and learns.
Will Blake owns Vesta Foundation Solutions. A local Foundation Repair Contracting firm specializing in concrete leveling, engineered piering systems, dirt crawl space repair and drainage.
For more information regarding your concerns about movement, you can contact them at info@vestafs.com or 405-213-0492.
