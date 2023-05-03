Metro Tech students place in conference
Approximately 40 Metro Tech adult and high school students placed at the Oklahoma SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in Tulsa and several qualified for competitions at the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta this June.
Stacy Martin, Managing Editor
