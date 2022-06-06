Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, is co-sponsor of a resolution by U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, to commemorate the numerous missions of the USS Oklahoma City.
The crew and record of the nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class attack submarine that was in service since 1985 was praised in a statement sent by Oklahoma's junior U.S. Senator:
“The USS Oklahoma City served our nation for more than 40 years, and her decommissioning marks the end of an era for her crew and maintenance staff.
“It is especially meaningful for Cindy and me since our nation also just lost Linda Nickles, who was the sponsor of the USS Oklahoma City. Our state is proud that the USS Oklahoma City combatted crime and terrorism around the world with the might of the US Navy. I’m glad to join Congresswoman Bice, Senator Inhofe, and all Oklahomans to honor the many brave Sailors who have served our nation aboard the USS Oklahoma City.”
The USS Oklahoma City was launched on November 2, 1985. Sponsored by the late Linda Nickles, wife of then-U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, Don Nickles, the sub was commissioned for service in 1988 and served as home to 140 crew members, traveling to the Mediterranean, the Persian Gulf, the Eastern Pacific, and Guam.
The USS Oklahoma City was the second ship to be named for Oklahoma City. The first was a US Navy ship (CL-91) commissioned in 1944 and sponsored by Anton Classen.
Over the last four decades, The submarine and crew assisted with fighting for Americans in the War on Terror.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
