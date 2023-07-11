JD Power ranks OK tap near the bottom

Water facilities in OK have been recognized for fluoridation by the CDC.

 A study by JD Power says that Oklahoma has the third worst tap water quality in the U.S.

They analyzed feedback that came from water customers and asked about the quality and reliability of the tap water they were using.

On a 1,000-point scale Oklahoma scored 726 points. The state with the best results in the study ranked Kentucky with the best water quality only better than Maryland and Alabama.

Study results:

  1. Kentucky 808
  2. Washington 808
  3. New York 801
  4. Oregon 796
  5. Kansas 795
  6. Massachusetts 793
  7. Connecticut 789
  8. Minnesota 788
  9. Virginia 785
  10. Hawaii 782
  11. Indiana 756
  12. Arizona 750
  13. Mississippi 750
  14. Ohio 748
  15. Pennsylvania 748
  16. Texas 737
  17. New Mexico 731
  18. Oklahoma 726
  19. Maryland 721
  20. Alabama 701

OSU did a study of Oklahoma's water quality violations between August 2018 to November 2020 and found  that most Oklahoma counties had very low water quality violations.

There were eight counties that had from 101 to 517 violations. Cherokee and Pottawatomie counties had  the highest violation count during OSU's study period.

People can check the quality of their drinking water at the Department of Environemtal Quality

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.