A study by JD Power says that Oklahoma has the third worst tap water quality in the U.S.
They analyzed feedback that came from water customers and asked about the quality and reliability of the tap water they were using.
On a 1,000-point scale Oklahoma scored 726 points. The state with the best results in the study ranked Kentucky with the best water quality only better than Maryland and Alabama.
Study results:
- Kentucky 808
- Washington 808
- New York 801
- Oregon 796
- Kansas 795
- Massachusetts 793
- Connecticut 789
- Minnesota 788
- Virginia 785
- Hawaii 782
- Indiana 756
- Arizona 750
- Mississippi 750
- Ohio 748
- Pennsylvania 748
- Texas 737
- New Mexico 731
- Oklahoma 726
- Maryland 721
- Alabama 701
OSU did a study of Oklahoma's water quality violations between August 2018 to November 2020 and found that most Oklahoma counties had very low water quality violations.
There were eight counties that had from 101 to 517 violations. Cherokee and Pottawatomie counties had the highest violation count during OSU's study period.
People can check the quality of their drinking water at the Department of Environemtal Quality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.