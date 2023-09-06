City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System hopes to help at risk homeless vets with a new Mobile Medical Unit that they hope will serve as many people as possible.
OKC is the second VA in the U.S. to do this and they plan on helping with medical, dental, and whatever needs they have.
Homeless veterans make up 11% of the city's population.
There will be a physician and nurse on board the unit wherever they go and they will check on vitals, do blood testing and urine test samples.
The goal is care for those who do not have access to regular clinics and they wont have to travel because the units will be coming out to provide for these health needs.
