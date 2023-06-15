The Outpatient Pain Rehabilitation Program (OPRP) at the OKC VA Healthcare System held a summer camp for alumni of the pain program. The summer camp reinforced the foundational skills the Veterans learned during the initial 8-week program to cope with their chronic pain.
“Our team planned and coordinated this summer camp event to focus on topics for our alumni Veterans who have been through our outpatient pain rehab program,” said Diana Hale, Physical Therapist and OPRP Coordinator. “My sessions this week focused on strengthening core muscles that support the spine.”
Veterans in the summer camp were presented with additional tools and resources to help live their lives with chronic pain. They were presented with information from Acupuncturist, Recreational therapists, Dietitians and more to help them deal with their pain and the fear of that pain.
“The average person doesn't realize when that fear sets in it can be life altering,” Hale said. “The program and this summer camp helps Veterans shift their mindset and understanding what chronic pain is about and the barriers it puts up. We help break down those barriers and overcome that fear which prevented these Veterans from getting better.”
Alumni from both the in-person 8-week program and the Virtual program gathered during the OPRP Summer Camp to share their experiences and to learn additional skills to live with their chronic pain.
“I went through the OPRP school virtual class three years ago and it really helped me to get from where I was to where I am now,” said Army Veteran Vicki Wallach. “The tools that were given to us by the OPRP still helps to this day. This summer camp allows us to meet everybody else that went through the same things that we did and to help connect and learn things or help other people to come through what we went through.”
“The program gave me was tools to use as far as not just taking pills, but managing my pain,” Davida Daniels, Air Force Veteran. “Exercise, eating right, like non-inflammatory foods, setting goals for myself that maybe even if I need to walk to the mailbox, you know, even if I can't, I'll set that goal. Now I'm here with this alumni group and meeting new people and discovering more activities and more ways that I could do to help improve my pain.”
The OPRP takes a Whole Health approach to treating pain that includes all aspects of a Veterans care and lifestyle to help alleviate the fear and debilitating effects of chronic pain.
“I lost weight and got better control over my pain to where I feel like what used to be a six or a seven on average seems literal come down to the three to five range,” said Alex Popoff, Air Force Veteran. “And that's life changing. Using a CBT method of saying I'm in pain, I'm frustrated, and instead of saying, ‘this suck, I can't do anything’, instead let me try and do one thing first and do things in small increments and rephrase something that's super negative to something that's more realistic, like, challenging your thoughts.”
OPRP is led by an interdisciplinary team including Physician, Psychologist, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, Physical Therapist, Pharmacist, and other specialties.
“OPRP is a comprehensive pain management program for the whole person,” said Dr. Barkha Manne, Medical Director OPRP. “Our approach to the patient is not just medication management or workup or surgery. We look at the patient as a whole person. We're addressing their biological, psychological, and social pain factors.”
To participate in OPRP, Veterans should ask their Primary Care Provider for a referral, otherwise know as self-referral.
“A lot of times, when Veterans are in appointments with their Primary Care Physician it can be busy and the physician and Veteran may miss opportunities to ask questions,” said Dr. Manne.
If you are a Veteran experiencing chronic pain, ask your primary care provider for a referral to the program. Alumni of the program all agree it changed their lives.
“There's a way that you can be helped, and you know, it worked really well for me, and I'd like to share that with you,” said Wallach. “If you want to do it, that's great. If you don't want to, that's fine too. But this program could help them with dealing with their pain.”
“Don't judge it the wrong way. Meditation and all these things some Veterans may think, how's that going to work? I'm in pain. I need a pill. I need something strong to help me. Right now, I would say that may be true in some cases, but that's only to get you by and it's only a band-aid,” said Popoff. “Once you have that scaffolding to get you to where you start building a foundation through this program to get you get over your fear. That's what hit me the hardest was my fear of pain. I'm already healed as I'm going to be. Now I must use what they taught me to live with my pain.”
“Speak with your doctor to see if they can get you a consult for this program,” said Daniels. “I think it is just so awesome how much it can help.”
Please visit https://www.va.gov/oklahoma-city-health-care/programs/pain-rehabilitation-program/
