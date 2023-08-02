According to experts the fiery heatwave sweeping the Southwest through 2027. There is a 98% chance that one of the next five years will claim the title of the hottest year ever recorded.
Temperatures around the globe are breaking heat records right and left and people need to prepare themselves for the heat ahead. People should know more about the epic heatwave hitting the planet including:
- Extreme heat can cause health risks, damage crops, strain power, and impact infrastructure such as roads and buildings.
- Vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children are at higher risk during heatwaves.
- Climate change and a massive heat dome are contributing to the extreme heat in 2023.
- Cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas are experiencing record-breaking temperatures.
A heat wave is above average hot weather (temperatures) that last for more than two days. The recent heatwave in the U.S. has affected over 115 million people with heat warnings.
Approximately 36.9 million people which is 11% of the U.S. population live in areas where heat poses significant risks. Some of the states are Nevada, Oklahoma, and California and are experiencing oppressive heat.
Experts predict that this year could become the hottest on record. They blame climate change and the massive heat dome that traps warm air that makes the weather hot and dry.
The role of climate change in heatwaves releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and human activities are to blame for the increase. More carbon dioxide emissions characterize the role human's contribution to climate change.
The National Weather Service offers several products to alert people to dangerous heat and when they issue a heat warning it means that dangerous heat is coming in 12 hours. The warning means temperatures or heat index values that will exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
To protect yourself from dangerous heat:
- Dress Smart, only wear light colored clothing.
- Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water soft drinks will not keep you hydrated.
- Eat easy to digest meals a light healthy meal is always preferable.
- Stay in air conditioning and keep cool.
Adults over 65 are the most vulnerable to heat related illnesses as well as children. It is a good idea to keep these high risk groups out of the sun and safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.