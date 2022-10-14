Silver Spring, Maryland, via Newswire.com -- The Youth Mental Health Project (YMHP), a national nonprofit dedicated to addressing the mental health crisis among young people, will offer a free online screening of 'No Letting Go' on October 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Central Time).
The film is described as, "The true story of a young teenager's struggle with a mental health condition as his mom risks everything to save him."
The screening is part of a year-long campaign to raise awareness of the youth mental health crisis and the importance of early intervention. Registration to attend the screening is available here: https://www.cya.live/event/dBucYp6wL6BA-SXaKHeeZ
The viewing event will also include a talk with screenwriter and The Youth Mental Health Founder, Randi Silverman, whose family story is highlighted in the film, along with Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Allison, who portrays Silverman in the film.
Earlier this year, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared a national advisory on the youth mental health crisis, while in 2021 the CDC reported that 37% of high school students struggled with their mental health and 44% felt persistently sad and hopeless.
The information cited in this story was included in a press release from Newswire.com. The release was sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper, which adapted the release for online distribution. Newswire is a press release distribution platform that regularly works with news organizations around the world.
‘No Letting Go’ shines a very personal light on the devastating impacts of the childhood mental health crisis in an effort to create community conversations, end the silence caused by blame and shame, build awareness and understanding, and let families know they are not alone.
"The film is about one family's experience raising a child with a mental health condition, but it is the story of millions of families across the country," said Reggie Williams, Co-Chair of The Youth Mental Health Project Board.
"We hope that audiences will gain an understanding of what individuals with mental health conditions and their families experience as they navigate school and work in their communities."
The original press release can be studied here:
https://www.newswire.com/news/the-youth-mental-health-project-in-an-effort-to-bring-awareness-to-the-21845315
Note: The Youth Mental Healths Project describes its mission as “to educate, empower and support families and communities to better understand and care for the mental health of our youth. YMHP is the only national organization devoted solely to the needs of parents of children ages 0 to 25 with the full range of concerns about their child's mental health, from a sense that their child might be struggling to serious mental health diagnoses (e.g., bipolar disorder, schizophrenia) and suicidal ideation. To learn more, visit their website http://ymhproject.org. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.