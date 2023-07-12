Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named Dr. Deborah Shropshire as his new Secretary of Human Services. The move comes as Justin Brown, who joined the chief executive’s office in 2019, moves onto a new pursuit.
“Dr. Shropshire is a true public servant as well as an experienced and trusted physician. She has helped make Oklahoma one of the best states in the country for families,” Stitt said of her past and continuing service.
Earlier this year, the Department of Human Services marked an historic milestone in the state’s long struggle over child welfare services, with the end of day-to-day monitoring of agency activities by “co-neutrals” appointed as a result of litigation.
Brown at the time commented, “the entirety of Child Welfare Services have worked tirelessly over the last decade to achieve this momentous milestone in the Pinnacle Plan.”
Promoting Shropshire to sustain the progress, Stitt commented, “Her willingness to serve her state in this capacity is admirable. I am grateful that she has accepted this role and I look forward to having her as a member of my cabinet.”
The governor’s staff, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, pointed out, “Dr. Shropshire was the first woman in Oklahoma history to serve as director of the Department of Human Services. She has spent her career serving the children and families of Oklahoma, as a pediatrician, Deputy Director then Director of Child Welfare Services, and in January being appointed by Governor Stitt and confirmed by the Senate as the Director of Oklahoma Human Services.”
Applauding Dr. Shropshire’s step into the governor’s cabinet, Joe Dorman of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) told this reporter, she “has continued the forward march for DHS. Her earlier experience as child welfare director, and experience as a pediatrician makes her perfectly suited for the job. Deb has surrounded herself with a phenomenal team from the local offices all the way up to the state leadership.”
Dorman, a former legislator who hailed Shropshire’s expanded duties for Stitt previously, said, “She is a down-to-earth, compassionate soul who can assess problems and find realistic solutions – a skill which is uncommon in government.”
Making yesterday’s announcement Stitt delivered a strong testimony to Brown’s influence as he leaves the administration.
“Secretary Brown’s dedication to the people of Oklahoma is inspiring. He has streamlined bureaucracies and made sure services were accessible for some of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable populations.
“I am grateful for the wise counsel he has given me over the last four years, and I wish him the best on his next pursuit.”
Dorman said Brown “truly brought innovation to the agency. He continued the forward progress for an agency that is entering into the Twenty-first century. This includes school-based DHS workers to get ahead of problems in homes and provides supports families rather than take kids away from parents.”
Dorman, referencing the Pinnacle Plan and other steps of recent years, credited leadership and staff for “the shift in the culture of the agency which has allowed for innovation which has been recognized nationwide.”
In his statement sent to The City Sentinel, Brown declared, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the thousands of dedicated public servants in Oklahoma’s Human Services agencies.
“I am forever grateful for the partnership of Governor Stitt and the Legislature in building a nationally respected human services system that is human-centered, outcome-driven, relationship-focused, and hope-centered.”
Note: Pat McGuigan has covered the Department of Human Services since 1990. For his past reporting on the Pinnacle Plan and other Human Services issues, visit city-sentinel.com .
