Oklahoma City -– Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, issued strong statements of support after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed S.B. 613 into law, banning gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the 18.
"I commend Governor Stitt for signing SB 613. This law protects children and families from making life changing, irreversible decisions until the child reaches some level of maturity to better understand the risks and irreversible effects of gender transition procedures. These children are in very real distress. They deserve to have attention focused on their behavioral and mental health care, not rushing them into making adult decisions as a child.” – Sen. Julie Daniels
Representative Hasenbeck also applauded the governor's signature, giving the legislation the force of law:
"It's common-sense that teenagers sometimes make decisions without realizing or understanding the long-term consequences of their actions, and S.B. 613 will help prevent any irreversible effects. I'm glad to see this legislation signed into law and will always stand to protect Oklahoma's children."
As the legislation moved into legislative consideration early this year, the president of Oklahoma's leading conservative think tank praised elected officials for tackling the issue.
The measure in final form had comfortable majority support in both the House and Senate, although the position of some legislators was unclear.
The state House of Representatives on April 26 approved S.B. 613 73-18, but ten members did not vote (listed as "excused".)
The Senate voted 37-8 along partisan lines (Republicans for, Democrats against), with three Republicans not voting (listed as "excused".)
At The City Sentinel this morning, one writer cheered the law's enactment with a "Bravo!"
Opposing the legislation were groups describing themselves as advocates for LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and more) persons.
Organizations asserting they represent those people and causes characterize themselves as "Two Spirit, transgender, and gender nonconforming (2STGNC+) Oklahomans," with opposition to S.B.613 organized through Freedom Oklahoma, ACLU of Oklahoma, and Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes.
Lawsuits challenging the new Oklahoma law are expected to follow the path trodden in the other 17 states that have enacted similar legislation.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, working from a legislative staff press release and other sources of information, including the final votes cast on S.B. 613 in each house of the Legislature.
