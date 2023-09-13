The number of parents who are opting out of some vaccinations for contagious disease for kindergarten children is on the rise and Oklahoma's kindergartners and now the least vaccinated in a seven-state region.
The data was gathered from the 2021-22 school year, but the report does not include COVID-19 vaccinations because Oklahoma students are not required to have a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of going to school.
This information does not mean that those students are unvaccinated it just means they have filed an exemption. More parents are picking and choosing what vaccinations their children do get.
Oklahoma schools require incoming students are vaccinated for measles, hepatitis B, and polio. Oklahoma officials are worried that an outbreak could happen like it did recently in Ohio where they had an outbreak of measles that infected 85, and 35 went to the hospital.
The CDC says that exemption rates for Oklahoma have gone up 3.5%.
