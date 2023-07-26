In this time of what is characterized as "healthcare uncertainty," Samaritan Ministries International (www.samaritanministries.org) is a Bible-based health care sharing community.
Chief purpose officer at Samaritan Anthony Hopp said, “Since 1994, Samaritan Ministries has offered a Bible-driven approach to health care, with members sharing each other's medical burdens through prayer, encouragement, and financial support.”
(https://news.gallup.com/poll/468176/americans-sour-healthcare-quality.aspx )
Hopp contends, “It's not health insurance. Our members give authentic, compassionate, and personal care in the name of Christ to help with one another’s health care needs. We strive to be a steady place in the turbulent world of health care.”
The Samaritan Ministries approach offers a person-to-person, relational approach rather than an impersonal approach to health care needs. We strive to be a steady place in the turbulent world of health care.”
Members learn to whom out they are their share dollars. This allows chance to support other members going through situations such as pregnancy, cancer, broken bones, undiagnosed pain, etc.
Hopp reflected, “Many Samaritan members have shared with us their appreciation of the way their needs were met and how they are able to help meet the needs of others.”
(https://www.samaritanministries.org/?utm_source=hamilton&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=evergreen )
Some who have used Samaritan Ministries health sharing have said:
“We are so thankful that the Lord has led us to Samaritan Ministries. We like to send the check to the individual directly and pray for them. We have experienced receiving as well. We are so thankful for all the brothers and sisters who have prayed for us and supported us. We are very thankful for Samaritan Ministries for having a great vision for helping God’s family with their medical needs.” -- Robert and Yuriko, Oklahoma.
“Samaritan has been a huge blessing for our family. Our needs have been met financially and, moreover, covered with prayer. We are so grateful. We are also so thankful for the opportunity to send help to and pray for our brothers and sisters in Christ.”-- Jeffrey and Kaela, Missouri.
“Samaritan Ministries can help Christians have greater peace of mind in many ways, including the satisfaction of encouraging others and helping them with their medical needs,” Hopp said, “With health insurance, your money goes to a large corporation, whereas, with Samaritan, your money is going directly to fellow Christians in need. Finding fiar prices and receiving financial help from fellow Christians is the norm.”
Samaritan Ministries health care sharing offers additional advantages, including no network restrictions. When medical care is needed, Samaritan members choose the health care provider, hospital, and pharmacy that works best for them.
The direct sharing approach allows members to help fellow believers with their medical needs and to pray for and connect with them regularly.
Because of members' efforts, monthly shares are hundreds of dollars less per month than health insurance premiums.
Because health care sharing is not insurance, prospective members are required to review ministry guidelines to understand the difference before joining to review ministry guideline to understand the difference.
Samaritan is accredited by the Healthcare Sharing Association Board and has an A+ rating form the Better Business Bureau.
Readers can learn more about Samaritan Ministries International by visiting www.samaritanministries.org . The ministry can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
