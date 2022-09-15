Oklahoma City – The Legislative Diabetes Caucus is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) and Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma to host a statewide blood drive to raise awareness for diabetes.
According to a press release from the Senate communications staff, Caucus co-chairs Senator Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant, said the “Mission Express: Turn Blue for Diabetes” statewide blood drive contines today and tomorrow (Friday, September 16) and provides an opportunity to address two of the state’s critical health needs.
“We wanted to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to help raise awareness of this common blood disease that affects nearly one in eight Oklahomans while also helping increase our state’s blood supply,” Hicks said.
“Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, nontraumatic lower-limb amputations and blindness but in most cases it’s preventable or at least treatable, so it’s important that we help educate Oklahomans every way possible. We’re grateful to the OBI for partnering with us to help spread the word.”
Looking ahead, Sen. Hicks will be one of the featured speakers at the October 21-23 Camp Endres Getaway hosted by Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma.
The event is intended for adults (+21) with type 1 Diabested, to assist them to "get your diabetes back on track or simply rejuvenate your own interest in diabetes self-care."
Historically, Diabetes is a major health challenge for Oklahomans. A state health department look at past data found that "in 2014, about 351,880 Oklahomans 18 years and older were diagnosed with diabetes. American Indians and African American adults have the highest percentage of diabetes. In 2014 nearly one in every four seniors was diagnosed with diabetes. The percent of the adult population with diabetes is higher than in the [United States]."
Summing up, in Oklahoma, "The death rate for diabetes is higher than in the U.S." (https://oklahoma.gov/health/health-education/chronic-disease-prevention/diabetes.html)
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, approved a total of 41 interim studies for this fall.
Sen. Hicks is coordinating two of those -- including "IS-2022-14" focused on “increasing accessibility to Diabetes resources."
That study will be conducted under the auspices of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, where Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, serves as chairman.
World Diabetes Day scheduled in November
The Mission Express blood drive is the first of several special events leading up to World Diabetes Day on Monday, Nov. 14.
Dempsey, a Type 2 diabetic, was appointed as the caucus’ new co-chair last month.
“I’m pleased to be serving as caucus co-chair with Senator Hicks. Having dealt with diabetes most of my life, I know how important a healthy lifestyle and having access to proper health care are to managing the condition,” Representative Dempsey said.
“Unfortunately, many Oklahomans don’t understand the disease or how to improve their quality of life and prevent unnecessary health complications and even death. Events like this blood drive are crucial to getting the word out and helping reach more citizens. We hope all Oklahomans will join us as we turn blue for diabetes.”
Participants can go to any OBI location and let staff know they want to donate for Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma. To find the nearest OBI facility to you, visit www.obi.org.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
