Rose State College students in the Dental Hygiene Program recently donated self-care bundles to patients undergoing cancer treatments at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.
The students created more than 140 bundles with contents include toothpaste, dental floss, a soft toothbrush, lip balms, crayons, sand timers, small toys, treats, a 50-page workbook of coloring sheets, oral hygiene instructions and educational activities.
MIDWEST CITY– Rose State College students in the Dental Hygiene Program traditionally offer clinical services to the community during the spring and fall academic semesters.
The students are now doing even more this spring to give back to the community. Rose State’s SADHA Chapter members recently put together care bundles for patients at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in partnership with Carrie Wucinich, a dental hygienist and founder of Kindness Conquers – a non-profit for children battling cancer.
“Children with cancer are often in the hospital for extended periods of time and need as much support as possible,” Rose State College Professor of Dental Hygiene/Assisting Esmy Omelas, MS, RDH, CDA said.
“As oral health experts and educators about the oral manifestations of cancer, hygienists play a critical role in supporting patients and their families during this time. We are excited to see our Rose State students giving back to the community in such an impactful way.”
The care bundles were created and delivered to the hospital in April. Each bundle contained products children need while undergoing cancer treatments. Contents include toothpaste, dental floss, a soft toothbrush, lip balms, crayons, sand timers, small toys, treats and a 50-page workbook of coloring sheets, oral hygiene instructions and educational activities. The workbook provides a fun, interactive way of learning about the importance of oral health.
The students began fundraising last semester to secure the dental supplies and monetary donations required to create 140 bundles. Their efforts raised $2,000. An additional donation of $500 received from Sigma Phi Alpha, Rose State’s National Dental Hygiene Honor Society, brought the total to $2,500.
More information about Rose State’s Dental Hygiene program can be found at www.rose.edu.
About Rose State College
Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.