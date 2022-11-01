Announcement of the hiring of well-known Rheumatologist is the capstone for a story of rising after tragedy for a respected medical clinic and the health professionals who work there.
After a tragic, fatal hunting accident in LaFlore County last fall took the life of Dr. Mohammad Faisal Khan (a widely respected specialist), his wife – Dr. Nyla Ali Khan – worked to honor and sustain his legacy.
Known to this reporter as a man of character, Faisal (as I called him in our encounters) had served “people who suffer from disorders in joints, muscles and bones.” His wife – a respected academic and writer – was determined to keep open the clinic he had operated.
The place where a corps of Oklahoma health care professionals (Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma) worked with Mohammad was described in a recent press release as “Oklahoma’s leading clinic on arthritis.”
RDCO announced this week the hiring of one of the nation’s few Certified Functional Medicine Rheumatologists – Dr. Nancy Scheinost, M.D.
With a rich 34 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Scheinost comes to the Clinic from Living Well Dallas, a facility which treats patients who have “complex conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, to combine rheumatology with functional medicine, art and science.”
As a practical matter, keeping the Oklahoma clinic open has saved the jobs of several top health care providers.
Achieving that result was the object of Dr. Nyla’s passion for these many months past. She is an author of five books, editor of two multi-author volumes, and an Adjunct Professor of Humanities at Oklahoma City Community College as well as a Visiting Professor at the University of Oklahoma.
“We welcome Nancy to Oklahoma and admire her approach to treating patients by peeling the layers of the onion to get to the root cause of a patient’s health issue,” reflected Dr. Nyla in comments shared with this reporter and others this week.
“Dr. Scheinost brings to Oklahoma many years of experience in merging the science of rheumatology with the art of functional medicine to guide patients to their optimal health,” Dr. Nyla continued.
Dr. Scheinost previously owned and operated Rheumatology of Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas; was an Internist/Rheumatologist at Sadler Clinic in Conroe, Texas; and held a Rheumatology Fellowship at the University of California in San Diego. She also held a Residency in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dr. Scheinost earned her Medical Doctor Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She also garnered a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
As recounted in the press release from RDCO, “During the past year, the healthcare community came together to support the clinic and its patients. Dr. Keshav Panday of Edmond, Dr. Chris Jordan of Midwest City, Dr. William Schnitz and Dr. Ray Cornelison, both of Oklahoma City, served as Supervising Physicians and treated patients.
“Dr. Linda Zacharias of Edmond also treated patients at the clinic, along with the Clinic’s Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Jeremy Morgan and Physician Assistant Mary Jane Rorick.”
Dr. Nyla praised, as she put it, “the dedication by Dr. Jordan, Dr. Panday, Dr. Schnitz, Dr. Cornelison and Dr. Zacharias in helping and guiding our patients achieve their health goals.” She expressed gratitude and personal esteem for “the Clinic’s advanced practice practitioners for restoring hope and prioritizing our patients’ health.”
Dr. Nyla concluded her recent update to the broader community, saying, “We are greatly appreciative of the moral support that Dr. Craig Carson and his wife Pennie gave by loaning us their physicians. Our entire team of highly professional healthcare experts stepped up this past year, and we are rising together for a stronger future for the clinic and for our patients.”
Visit here: www.rheumaticdiseasesclinic.com for more information about the Rheumatology Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma or call 405-606-8070 to schedule an appointment and meet Dr. Scheinost.
