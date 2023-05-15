Program trains adults to help adolescents in mental health crises
EDMOND (May 15, 2023) – The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) offers numerous mental health and addiction training and educational events throughout the year. During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, ODMHSAS and DCCCA Oklahoma are offering two Mental Health First Aid Trainings.
The Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training classes are taught to adults 18+ years of age to assist adolescents struggling with mental health issues. In 2021, ODMHSAS reported that suicide was the second-leading cause of death for individuals ages 10-24 in Oklahoma, highlighting the need for early intervention and mental health resources for youth in the state.
“By offering Mental Health First Aid training, we are taking steps to address a major crisis among our state’s youth by providing adults with the skills and knowledge needed to help those struggling with mental health challenges,” DCCCA Director of Oklahoma Community Initiatives Lisa Harper, MBA, said.
The trainers teach Mental Health First Aid participants to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges. They also train them to be nonjudgmental listeners who provide reassurance, support and resources for those experiencing mental health and substance use challenges.
MHFA covers the importance of early intervention, worsening situations and crises. The training’s crisis sections focus on suicide, substance use crisis, psychosis and following a traumatic event. Participants will engage in role-playing exercises, watch videos that illustrate real-life situations and learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health challenges.
MHFA is an evidence-based curriculum with required training modules. ODMHSAS and DCCCA are offering in-person, blended and virtual training. For all blended MHFA courses, participants must complete two hours of self-paced pre-work in the MHFA connect system before attending the training class. Once registration closes for a course, participants will receive an email with login credentials to the MHFA connect system to complete the required pre-work. The MHFA qualifies for six Continuing Education Units (CEUs) as a nationally recognized course with a three-year certification.
Training classes are open to all Oklahoma residents, including teachers, coaches, youth program managers, youth pastors, parents, managers, human resource professionals, construction field managers, client-facing staff positions, customer service positions, faith leaders and any adult desiring education in ways to help others suffering from mental health issues.
A previous participant stated, “The most helpful part of this course was learning how to identify signs of mental health struggles and how to communicate concerns with students. This will be helpful in my teaching profession by showing my students that they matter and are important members of our community and future.”
The Youth MHFA class on Friday, May 19, is a blended/in-person class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Before attending the in-person event, participants must complete two hours of self-paced pre-work in the MHFA connect system. DCCCA Oklahoma will host the event at 825 S. Kelly Avenue, Suite 120, Edmond, Oklahoma, 73003. Register at mhfa-okc.org/calendar for Youth MHFA – In Person on Friday, May 19.
The Youth MHFA class on Friday, May 26, is a blended/virtual class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Before attending the live virtual training class on Zoom, participants must complete two hours of self-paced pre-work in the MHFA connect system. Register at mhfa-okc.org/calendar for Youth MHFA – Virtual on Friday, May 26.
For more information on the courses or for those interested in signing up, visit https://www.mhfa-ok.org/.
Additionally, ODMHSAS Training Institute provides numerous other mental health and addiction training and educational events throughout the year to partners, professional care providers and the community. ODMHSAS trainings help others take learning and professional development into their own hands by providing easy access to training and quality education on behavioral health and substance use topics.
An online catalog of instructor-led and on-demand courses and conferences that support increasing awareness, personal development, continuing education and professional growth can be found online at https://oklahoma.gov/odmhsas/trainings/training-institute.html.
About ODMHSAS
ODMHSAS operates a comprehensive network of statewide programs dedicated to meeting the needs and improving the quality of lives for all Oklahomans through efficient and easily accessible services. For individuals faced with mental health and addiction challenges, ODMHSAS offers one of the nation’s most comprehensive community-based treatment continuums in the U.S. In addition, the ODMHSAS prioritizes prevention and recovery programs to promote well-being and reduce substance use to help enhance protective factors across every Oklahoma community.
