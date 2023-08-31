The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has received a $3 million federal planning grant that will develop a statewide greenhouse gas inventory and develop plans for reducing emissions under the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.
The department is working with state agencies, tribal nations, and local government agencies to identify projects along with planning coordination opportunities for the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant.
Among the projects are vehicle charging infrastructure, methane detection, carbon capture, and workforce development that is centered around the reduction of greenhouse gasses will be considered as the DEQ develops a statewide priority action plan and comprehensive action plan for better air quality.
The University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute just released a annual air quality index earlier this month that shows air pollution continues to be the greatest external threat to human life expectancy.
Many parts of the United States will see worsening ground level ozone levels that will increase exposure to allergens like pollen and contribute to worsening air quality. it can also decrease visibility and indoor air quality.
The next phases of the grant will include a road show that is designed to get input from communities and stakeholders throughout Oklahomans on how to use the Climate Pollution Reduction Act.
