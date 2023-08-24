Oklahoma City – State Representative Ellyn Hefner has been selected to attend the Southern Policymakers Advancing Representative Community (SPARC) Fellowship.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus, Fellowship is an opportunity for elected officials from 14 southern states to:
* Support policymakers in collaborative learning about disability justice,
* To teach best practices for serving disabled constituents and the broader disability community,
* Bring together policymakers across the South to share strategy for disability justice and inclusion.”
“I'm most excited about collaborating with other states about what is working and what needs to change. It's important to challenge misconceptions around people who have a disability. Ensuring that we develop policies that advance the ability of people with disabilities to have meaningful work and a consistent presence in a community is crucial to their ability to live a good life,” Rep. Hefner, halfway through her first two-year term in elective office, Rep. Hefner said.
The legislative press release noted, “Hefner has been a fierce advocate for Oklahomans with disabilities. During her first session, Rep. Hefner authored two bills which would have expedited services and expanded opportunities for Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities.”
This summer, as reported by CapitolBeatOK.com, "Dozens of people gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to celebrate the Thirty-third Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act. ... Ellyn Hefner, the mother of a son with a disability, has championed better care, services and inclusions for Oklahomans with disabilities through several pieces of legislation she authored this year.
"At the ADA anniversary celebration on Wednesday, July 26, Hefner said, 'We come together to celebrate what the ADA means for so many people with disabilities who deserve to be seen, deserve to be heard, deserve to be known and understood.'
She added, “This law requires accessibility and bans discrimination in almost all private businesses and has significantly reduced discrimination in state and local government services.”
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/ada-anniversary-people-with-disabilities-deserve-to-be-seen-heard-known-and-understood/ )
Looking ahead, two legislative proposals from Hefner could still gain enactment, if favorable action in the House is mirrored in the Senate in the Spring 2024 session.
According to the recent release from House Democrats, House Bill 2716 “would have increased oversight and transparency for Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities receiving community or home-based services. The proposed legislation passed the House 89-0.”
House Bill 2718, deemed the Oklahoma Promise Opportunity Scholarship Act, would have provided tuition-only scholarships to students with intellectual disabilities attending a qualified post-secondary program designed to support students with intellectual disabilities. The bill also passed the House 89-0.”
Rep. Hefner has three interim studies focused on what she describes as “disability justice.”
In the words of the Democrats’ legislative summary, the studies will focus on:
* Workforce and uncovering state systems to increase competitive integrated employment.
* Looking at available systems in the state to develop and expand access to inclusive higher education for students with an intellectual disability.
* Sub minimum wage and meaningful work for Oklahomans with an intellectual developmental disability.
The dates for Rep. Hefner’s trio of Interim Studies are not yet set, but some time in October seems likely.
Hefner serves on the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Family Life Center, a facility with programs of “adaptive sports” for a wide range of physically handicapped persons.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/santa-fe-family-life-center-to-host-2023-john-f-kennedy-community-service-awards-gala/article_c4e4915a-3e0f-11ee-ae4f-9f7411f69415.html ).
The center is having its annual fundraising gala on Thursday, September 21 at the Hall of Mirrors (Civic Center) in downtown Oklahoma City.
