Oklahoma City – State Attorney General Gentner Drummond lauded Wednesday’s decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve coverage of Leqembi, a new medication that has been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Earlier this year, Drummond led a coalition of peers from a total of 24 states (as well as the District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana islands) in urging CMS to provide coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“This decision by CMS is momentous in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Drummond.
“The approved coverage for Medicare recipients will significantly increase availability for a promising medication that represents hope for hundreds of thousands of families coping with the heartbreaking impact of Alzheimer’s.”
Drummond’s April 26 letter to CMS, sent to U.S. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and the CMS administrator (Chiquita Brooks-LaSure) can be read at this link:
(https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/alzheimers_letter_4.26.2023_0.pdf )
Others on the letter included Attorney General Keith Ellison of Minnesota and Ken Paxton of Texas.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this news for posting, working from a press release transmitted by state Attorney General Drummond's office. Pat chose the photographs accompanying the story, and added information about the April 26 letter to Becerra and Brooks-LaSure.
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.
