Oklahoma City —Oklahoma City and Lawton Veterans are getting a new resource that will provide them 24-hour care in a home vs a long-term care nursing facility.
The process is currently in the execution phase and allows the OKC Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Home (MFH) program to provide alternate means to nursing homes.
The MFH program helps Veterans and caregivers by developing a process that allows qualifying Veterans affordable alternative options to nursing homes and supports their health care needs through the VA’s Home Based Primary Care Program.
“Veterans in the Lawton and Oklahoma City area will soon have a brand-new resource and alternative to institutional 24-hour care in the VA’s Medical Foster Home Program,” said Lindsey Altmiller-Hester, OKC Medical Foster Home Coordinator.
“MFH program is currently serving over 800 Veterans in over 130 sites Nationwide,” Altmiller-Hester said, “Statistically speaking, we know that Veterans want to stay in their local community and at home. The MFH program gives Veterans that ability without sacrificing the 24-hour care they need to remain healthy and safe.”
For selected, qualifying Veterans who are no longer able to safely live independently in the community, the VA MFH program is an alternative to traditional nursing home care in a private/residential home.
MFH is a form of Community Residential Care (CRC) provided in the Caregivers’ home. Veterans enrolled in this program have serious chronic disabling conditions that meet the nursing home level of care, and the Veteran prefers a non-institutional setting for their long-term care needs.
The MFH program brings together a person or family who are willing to open their home and serve in the role of a strong family caregiver, the VA MFH Coordinator who oversees the program, and the VA interdisciplinary Home Based Primary Care Program that provides primary care in the MFH to the Veteran.
The MFH Program provides routine training to the MFH Caregivers. The MFH is matched with the Veteran’s physical, social, and emotional needs, including supervision, protection, and safety. There are many different moving pieces to this program and finding the right “fit” for everyone is the goal of the program.
“As coordinator of this program, we have an obligation to find the right match. The MFH Coordinator finds a caregiver in the community who is willing to take a Veteran into their private/residential home, provide 24-hour supervision, and as needed, personal assistance with day-to-day tasks.
"MFH follows CRC requirements for oversight, recruitment, and inspection of these homes that we are placing our Veterans.” Altmiller-Hester said, “These factors facilitate matching suitable MFHs with the greater complexity of these Veterans, achieving safe and therapeutic care in a small personal home setting. MFH provides an alternative to a nursing home, in a person’s home and a benefit is that it is at less than half the cost of institutional care.”
Previously, the MFH program was a private pay program arranged between the Veteran and the MFH Caregiver but with the recent passing of the Cleland Dole Act on December 29, 2022, some Veterans may now be eligible to live in MFH at the VA expense.
OKC VA HCS sites in both OKC and Lawton will be relaunching this program and seeking caregivers. With an emphasis on supporting our Veterans in their communities, OKC VA is moving forward and aggressively seeking homes willing to foster our aging Veterans during this stage in their lives.
This program aligns with the Secretary McDonough’s support for home care options for aging Veterans and OKC VA is relaunching this project to support this initiative and give qualified Veterans options to traditional nursing homes.
Historically, in the United States, a red front door holds significance and meaning that people are welcome in the homes that host a painted red door. Travelers were welcome to rest, have a meal and to view a red door as a sign of a safe house.
The MFH program is embodying the “Red Door” significance and looking for qualified Caregivers to offer their home to Veterans as a safe haven, alternate means of healthcare and to help relaunch this program. Interested Caregiver should have formal or informal experience, live in the home and be able to provide the Veterans with 24-hour care.
Interested Caregivers can call the OKC VA MFH coordinator at 405-208-9498 or email lindsey.altmiller-hester@va.gov.
For more information about geriatrics and extended care, please click the link below or visit the VA website www.va.gov/geriatrics or visit VA.gov Home | Veterans Affairs
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
