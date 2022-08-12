Oklahoma City, OK – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) announced this week that David Ward, Director of Long Term Services and Supports, will join the 2022-23 class of the Emerging Leaders Program (ELP).
According to a press release from OHCA staff, “ELP is a 10-month leadership program for early and mid-career legislative and executive branch state and large-county government officials who are committed to bringing a health equity lens to their work to improve population health. The program includes 26 leaders representing 20 states.”
ELP is convened and funded by the Milbank Memorial Fund, a nonpartisan foundation focused on improving population health and health equity.
“It is an honor to be selected for this program and represent OHCA,” Ward said. “I look forward to gaining skills and insights to further our mission of improving health outcomes for Oklahomans.”
Participants will gain support in:
* Developing practical, applied leadership skills and personal insights that will enhance their capacity to improve population health.
* Partnering with colleagues from across the country, who have different life experiences, disciplinary expertise and orientation than their own.
* Expanding their network of colleagues.
* Accessing and applying evidence, best practice, and experience to their work as state leaders and health policy decision makers.
“Each Emerging Leader in our new cohort brings insight, experience and great promise as a health policy leader in their region,” said Milbank program officer Kate McEvoy, who oversees the state leadership programs.
“We look forward to engaging with the participants and supporting them in continuous learning and development of successful population health initiatives.”
OHCA Leader Selected for Prestigious Leadership Program
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
