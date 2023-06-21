On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization” overturned the unconstitutional right to an abortion, a devastating error from the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1972.
On that historic day one year ago, the Court restored the unalienable right to life prescribed by our forefathers and rightfully returned the power to protect the unborn back to the states where it should have been all along.
While this ruling was an incredible step in protecting the unborn, the fight for life is far from over.
Democrats have taken their radical abortion policies to extremes never seen before.
For over 50 years, the Hyde Amendment was a bipartisan piece of legislation where both sides of the aisle agreed that taxpayer dollars should never be used to fund abortions.
Now, Democrats have abandoned all remnants of Hyde.
Democrats are pushing for abortions on-demand until the moment of birth and exploiting existing loopholes to provide taxpayer-funded abortions and abortion transportation.
Their radical legislation overrides existing pro-life laws at the state and federal levels that protect both babies and mothers.
To make matters worse, radical leftists have taken to attacking and vandalizing pro-life centers without adequate consequence.
There have been at least 85 attacks on pregnancy care centers since Spring 2022.
These care centers are nonprofits that offer pregnancy support services, resources, and donations to expectant mothers.
Some pro-abortion protestors have even swarmed Supreme Court Justices’ homes, vandalized property, and threatened their lives. When pro-abortion protestors tried to intimidate Justices after the Dobbs decision in violation of U.S. Code, the Biden administration looked the other way.
As a Christian and an adoptive father, the fight to protect life is a personal one.
Christie and I could never imagine our family without our six wonderful children, including three whom we were blessed to adopt.
In the Senate, I’m working tirelessly to protect the unborn and save lives.
I’m proud to co-sponsor the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortions Act, Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protect Act, Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act, and Protecting Individuals with Down Syndrome Act.
These commonsense measures prevent taxpayer-funded abortions and ensure the unborn have a right to life. The stakes have never been this high.
Every child is wonderfully made by our Creator and worthy of life.
As Americans, we have the moral, ethical, and personal responsibility to be the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.
In Oklahoma, we’re already saving lives, but we cannot stop fighting until all of God’s children have a chance at life.
Note: Senator Mullin's column is provided regularly to The City Sentinel. Pat McGuigan prepared this commentary for posting.
