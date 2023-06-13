The Lynn Institute for healthcare research is starting drug trials to help children ages 6-11 lose weight.
The institute's mission is to create and sustain healthy and hopeful communities with a vision that Oklahomans will be healthy and hopeful.
Doctors will be using the FDA approved drug tirzepatide that was approved to treat diabetes in adults.
Dr. Ryan Morgan, the Lynn Institute Principal investigator said, "after this trial they will still have access to a dietitian for some time. Because they are actively growing hopefully, they can be on a lower growth point which can change their trajectory."
For many years the institute conducted sleep studies but in 2012 transformed into a new mission to address community health problems.
