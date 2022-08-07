Oklahoma City – The office of Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, on Friday (August 5) released the latest episode of 'The Breakdown with James Lankford.'
A press release from Lankford’s staff narrated: “After months of legacy media and the pro-abortion lobby spreading false rumors about miscarriages, ectoptic pregnancies, and what this means for the future of women’s health," the state’s junior senator was joined by Senator Steve Daines, R-Montana, and Dr. Christina Francis to break down the facts about a post-Roe America.
Sen. Daines is the founder and chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus and Dr. Francis is the CEO-elect and board member for the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (OBGYNs).
Lankford is frequently described as a leading pro-life and pro-family advocate in the United States Senate.
His goal, the staff release declared, is "ensuring that babies, mothers, and parents are supported. Lankford has fought to protect life at every stage, make adoption more affordable, expand the child tax credit and child support for the unborn, provide food assistance and healthcare to needy families, fund maternal and infant health programs, and incentivize giving so that local nonprofits can more easily assist those in need."
Lankford celebrated the biggest win for life in a generation when the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn 'Roe v. Wade' and 'Planned Parenthood v. Casey' to allow decisions about abortions to return to elected representatives.
In its decision in 'Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,' the Court held that the Constitution does not provide a federal right to abortion and that the authority to protect life at all stages belongs to the American people.
Here is an excerpt from the recent Podcast:
Sen. Lankford: Steve [Daines] and I have both heard this a lot from people, immediately after the Supreme Court came out with the Dobbs decision at the end of June, there was an immediate push that this was going to cause women that have miscarriages to not be able to get treatment, it’s going to cause all kinds of other medical conditions, and suddenly the medical arguments started getting thrown out there …
What are you hearing first in this that you would say that’s a total misconception and, quite frankly, just a distortion of the truth?
Dr. Francis: Well, there’s a lot of misinformation out there right now, and I almost hate to use that phrase or that term because I feel like it’s thrown around so loosely nowadays, but, you know, there’s a lot of false information that’s being spread. And what really breaks my heart first and foremost is that I think that there’s a lot of women out there that are really scared right now because they’re hearing this and they’re thinking ‘I have an ectopic pregnancy’ or ‘I experienced a miscarriage, is it true that I’m not going to be able to receive that care anymore?'
And I want to reassure women that are listening that nothing could be further from the truth. We have always been able to take care of these conditions, whether it be miscarriage where a woman has lost a baby, or whether it be life-threatening conditions like an ectopic pregnancy or an infection in the uterus.
You know, I’ve always practiced pro-life medicine. I’ve never performed an abortion, I’ve never intentionally ended the life of my fetal patient, and yet, I’ve always been able to provide life-saving care to my patients. Even when I did my residency at a Catholic hospital that did not do elective abortions, we were always able to take care of ectopic pregnancies. And the reason for that is two-fold:
One, because the intent of an abortion is to end the life of that fetal human being. And in fact, the Royal College of OBGYNs, so the main medical organization for OBGYNs in the UK, actually has a statement in one of their documents that says ‘the purpose of an abortion is to produce a dead fetus and the process of the abortion should accomplish that.’ So that’s the whole intent of an abortion is to end the life of that fetal human being.
That’s not our intent when we intervene to save a woman’s life in the case of an ectopic pregnancy or to clear her uterus when her baby has already passed, to help, you know, remove that baby from her uterus. So, I want to help women feel assured that they are still going to receive the life-affirming and life-saving treatments that they’ve always been able to receive. Those weren’t legal because Roe was in place, they were legal because that’s the appropriate thing to do medically.
