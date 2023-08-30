Tulsa, Oklahoma -- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, released a statement after this week, shortly after news of Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s multiple myeloma diagnosis.
Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, served as Chairman of the Republican Study Committee in the 113th Congress.
“Tammy and I are praying for Majority Leader Steve Scalise as he faces a multiple myeloma diagnosis,” said Chairman Hern in a statement, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper.
“Steve has been a fighter his whole life. I know he will face this diagnosis head on. Wishing him a quick recovery so we can have his voice back in DC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.