OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday confirmed Keith Reed as Gov. Kevin Stitt's pick to be the state's next health commissioner, the fourth since Stitt took office in 2019.
Reed has been in various roles with the Oklahoma State Department of Health for nearly 20 years.
"I have had the pleasure of watching the agency go through a positive transformation with Keith at the helm, and I have no doubt his 20 years of experience in public health has prepared him to continue that great work as the new Commissioner of Health," Stitt's Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett said in a statement.
Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health. He also is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.