Independent Women’s Voice (IWV) issued a supportive statement after the Thursday, July 27, "markup" for the Health Care Price Transparency Act.
The U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means began its work on House Resolution 4822.
The group also a letter to lawmakers outlining specific amendments that will strengthen this legislation, and help hold the hospital industry to this highest level of accountability.
Hadley Heath Manning, vice president for policy at Independent Women’s Voice said, “H.R. 4822, the Health Care Price Transparency Act of 2023, has the potential to help patients if it is amended in a few critical ways. While I'm sure many in the hospital industry would prefer using a price estimator tool instead of offering patients real price information, estimates aren't prices. If patients don't have real prices, we don't have real price transparency. And patients should have access to all prices – including the negotiated rates their insurers pay on their behalf – in a machine readable format. This is what is needed in order for patients, and others, like employers and price-comparison tools such as applications and websites, to make decisions that save money and lower overall healthcare costs.”
Manning continued, "Sadly, we know that unless hospitals are held to this high level of accountability, they will continue to keep as much pricing information secret as possible. These requirements —- real prices, negotiated rates, and machine-readable files — are already included in federal regulations (which are currently under-enforced), but H.R/ 4822 in its current form has the potential to undermine these existing regulations. We call upon lawmakers to amend H.R. 4822 to make it just as strong as federal price transparency regulations – or even stronger."
Healthcare price transparency is an issue with bipartisan support.
A SocialSphere poll found 92% of Americans support it.
Yet, IWF asserts, without real price transparency in health care patients cannot get the quality, affordable health care they deserve.
IWF has a simple checklist of words, terms and provisions that help determine the difference between genuine transparency and smoke-and-mirrors rhetoric. The list is available here:
Hadley Heath Manning is vice president for policy at Independent Women’s Voice and Independent Women’s Forum and a Senior Blankley Fellow at the Steamboat Institute.
Independent Women’s Voice says in promotional materials that it "fights for women by expanding support for policy solutions that aren’t just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being." The group's website link is https://www.iwv.org/ . Thestaff works from offices on I Street, N.W., in the nation's capital.
