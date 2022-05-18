Oklahoma City – Activists seeking to end Oklahoma’s 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services agree that the State Legislature is on the verge of taking “historic” steps through a proposed $32.5 million budget increase, but contend more progress is needed.
A Senate staff press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel said that sum will “completely eliminate the 13-year waiting list for some 5,000 individuals seeking developmental disability services.”
Senator Paul Rosino -- chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services – declared his belief “this is one of the most important pieces of legislation this year and probably for decades to come.
"Most people are on the waiting list 13 years, and we’re now trying to implement a plan that would get most people off of that list in 18 to 24 months. This is about ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens have access to services they need and deserve.”
As summarized in the staff release, Rosino, an Oklahoma City Republican, believes “the third-party assessments that began last September to determine individual needs of everyone on the list and the actual cost of eliminating the waiting list was a critical component of finally addressing this long-standing need.”
Rosino is emphasizing, as staff summarized, “the $32.5 million investment represents the largest single funding increase to developmental disabilities in the history of the state. The plan also includes a 25 percent increase to providers to ensure there are enough of them to deliver the services needed.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a statement, “This is a game-changer for our entire state. I want to thank Senator Rosino for his leadership and compassion on this important issue, and his dedication to helping Oklahomans with developmental disabilities to live better lives.”
Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, who chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Human Services, observed, "There are thousands of Oklahomans who need these services today, but unfortunately, they've been left in limbo for 13 years. It's past time to connect people with the services they need, and to do that, we must take concrete steps to eliminate the waiting list and provide the necessary funding to help thousands of our citizens live in dignity."
A press release from The Arc of Oklahoma circulated soon after the likely-to-pass legislative budget was announced on Tuesday characterized the $32.5 million as “historic investment … to support Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and the direct care workforce that serves them.”
Lisa Turner, CEO of the disability rights organization, agreed “Hope is on the horizon for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities and their support staff. We are pleased that the Legislature has prioritized the needs of this vulnerable population. This significant funding increase will go a long way in serving Oklahomans with disabilities on the waiting list and helping them reach their full potential by living the lives they want in the communities that they choose.”
The Arc of Oklahoma press release narrative, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, continued, “With more public dollars appropriated than ever before, developmental disability advocates and families are also calling for more accountability and transparency from DHS as they serve Oklahomans with developmental disabilities who have been waiting an average of 13 years to receive the supports needed to live more independently and participate in the workforce.”
Melissa Sublett, executive director of The Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said the group is “pleased to see this historic commitment to fund home and community-based services in Oklahoma.
“While we are happy to see these increased efforts to serve all the individuals who have been waiting so long for services, we are also monitoring to ensure that this rush to clear the waiting list is done so in a way that protects the due process rights of each applicant and that cases are not closed simply in the interest of quickly eliminating the waiting list.”
The Oklahoma City Sentinel has monitored the waiting list issue for the last two years, and will continue to report on implementation of the budget boost, and use of the additional resources by government agencies.
