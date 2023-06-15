Health ... News ... both I think
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and many of the American states, including Oklahoma, have developed options for states to assure continued and in some cases expanded Medicaid coverage. HSS graphic, Facebook 2023.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority believes new ‘flexibilities’ in the Medicaid system will work with programs in place through the agency, at MySoonerCare.org .
In a letter to the nation's governors, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services this week announced new “flexibilities” HHS is offering states to minimize avoidable coverage losses among children and families.
In a recent press release transmitted to The City Sentinel newspaper, HHS said, 'In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care coverage, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced new flexibilities to help keep Americans covered as states resume Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) renewals."
The new flexibilities were announced in a June 12 letter Secretary Becerra sent to the nation’s governors urging them to adopt all available flexibilities to minimize avoidable coverage losses among children and families.
(https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2023/06/12/letter-us-governors-from-hhs-secretary-xavier-becerra-medicaid-redeterminations.html )
“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra in his comments sent to The City Sentinel.
“We encourage states to utilize all available flexibilities to ensure children and families don’t lose coverage.
"We also urge states to join us in partnering with local governments, community organizations, and schools to reach people eligible for Medicaid and CHIP where they are.”
“CMS is committed to making sure people have the affordable, high-quality health coverage they need,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.
“I am deeply concerned about eligible losing coverage, and am urging states and partners to adopt the strategies we have outlined to help people renew their Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Plan coverage if they are eligible or link them to new health coverage. We will continue to monitor and work collaboratively with states, advocates, the health care industry and others to keep people covered.”
Emily Long, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, told The City Sentinel:
"We believe this helps ensure states have the flexibilities they need in order to have a successful unwind.
"Oklahoma has already implemented some of the strategies in the list is exploring whether any of the others would be beneficial.
"As a reminder, Oklahoma has real time application processing through MySoonerCare.org and uses a robust data verification check system to cross-reference information to ensure members who are eligible are receiving services."
Building on flexibilities HHS offered to states before renewals resumed, some of the new options recently announced include:
*Allowing managed care plans to assist people with Medicaid with completing their renewal forms, including completing certain parts of the renewal forms on their behalf.
* Allowing states to delay an administrative termination for one month while the state conducts additional targeted outreach. This will give people more time to be reminded to fill out and return their renewal forms.
* Allowing pharmacies and community-based organizations to facilitate reinstatement of coverage for those who were recently disenrolled for procedural reasons based on presumptive eligibility criteria.
States have varied in the number and type of flexibilities they have adopted to date.
A link to the waiver approvals is here: https://www.medicaid.gov/covid-19-phe-unwinding-section-1902e14a-waiver-approvals/index.html.
A full list of all flexibilities HHS offered states is here: https://www.medicaid.gov/resources-for-states/downloads/state-strategies-to-prevent-procedural-terminations.pdf.
In his letter to the nation’s governors, Secretary Becerra also expressed particular concern that children who are still eligible for Medicaid or CHIP might lose coverage.
He urged states to work with local governments, community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and leaders, grocery stores, pharmacies, "and anyone else in your communities who can help people understand" the Medicaid and CHIP eligibility and renewal process –- citing one school district that has started sending information home with students and holding community outreach events.
HHS, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), has worked extensively with state Medicaid agencies to provide guidance on federal requirements, develop strategies to make Medicaid and CHIP renewals easier for people, and troubleshoot operational issues.
The agencay says this has included partnering with health plans, health care providers, federally-qualified health centers, home visiting programs, early childhood providers, advocates, and civil rights, faith-based, health industry, employers, and other community-organizations.
An “All Hands On Deck” fact sheet is here:
https://www.medicaid.gov/resources-for-states/downloads/renewals-all-hands-on-deck-fact-sheet.pdf
The “All Hands on Deck” partner call-to-action is here:
https://www.medicaid.gov/resources-for-states/downloads/renewals-call-to-action.pdf
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City based this posting on a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. McGuigan sought and has included the response of a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and chose for posting the graphics used with the story.
