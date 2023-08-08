The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is asking all parents affected by the return of eligibility renewals to check their children's SoonerCare status.
Some coverage for children could have ended due to a procedural denial, such as failure to turn in requested documentation or not completing the renewal process -- but families, upon review, may still be eligible for SoonerCare.
OHCA Chief Executive Officer Ellen Buettner said, “SoonerCare serves as a critical lifeline for children across the state. We believe that every child deserves access to comprehensive health care services and encourage parents and guardians to set aside time to verify their family's SoonerCare status. Simple steps such as confirming enrollment, checking renewal dates, and updating information can ensure seamless access to vital healthcare services when it matters most.”
If eligibility is lost by members of SoonerCare and re-approved within 90 days of the termination, a press release from the agency stressed, "OHCA will backdate coverage to ensure no gap in care."
Agency staff said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, "Parents and guardians can log into their MySoonerCare.org account or call the SoonerCare helpline at 1-800-987-7767 to review outstanding requests and make sure all their information is up to date."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.