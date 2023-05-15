featured
Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio presses to elevate Taiwan's status
- Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel
Oklahoma City -- With bi-partisan support, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is pressing hard to assure U.S. military support and economic ties with the island Republic of Taiwan are not merely retained, but strengthened. As he does so, he almost certainly will have strong support from government officials in Oklahoma.
Last work week in Congress, he led through introduction of the "Taiwan Representative Act" in the upper chamber -- with bi-partisan support in the lower House from U.S. Representatives John Curtis, R-Utah, and Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire.
The English-language daily "Taipei Times" reported in some depth on the measure this weekend.
FocusTaiwan (a news-gathering and distribution arm for the Republic of China -- the formal and historic name of the Taiwan government) -- gave the Rubio effort top-billing in weekend news, as well.
Reporters Stacy Hsu and Ko Lin said Rubio's proposal would "rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the U.S., Taiwan's de-facto embassy in Washington, the 'Taiwan Representative Office'."
The Rubio-Curtis-Pappas measure includes formal instruction to the U.S. Secretary of State to facilitate the name change.
As Focus Taiwan cautioned, "The bill ... noted that it should not be interpreted as restoration of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the Republic of China (Taiwan), Taiwan's official name, or that the country has altered its position with respect to the international status of Taiwan."
Despite the cautious approach in this legislation, Rubio is on a parallel track moving with passion and focus to convey to the mainland Communist government of the Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) that the U.S. is attentive to practical steps to deter communist aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.
Also last week, Rubio introduced a measure with the shorthand title, "Deterring Chinese Preemptive Strikes Act."
On May 11, his office characterized that proposal as directing "the U.S. Department of Defense to harden U.S. facilities in the Indo-Pacific to help further deter a preemptive strike against U.S. forces and assets in the region by China ahead of an invasion of Taiwan."
Rubio commented, in a staff press release, "“Hope is not a strategy. We need to proactively protect our military facilities worldwide. Hardening our assets in the Indo-Pacific is a commonsense way to protect our interests and deter hostile actions aimed at the U.S. or our allies.” – Senator Rubio
(https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?id=7064C13B-90C1-4B15-AE1C-7D2BC3ECC319 )
The Floridian's focus is not solely on regional defense.
In a 2021 Facebook post advancing a U.S.-Taiwan Public Health Protection policy, he said, "We need a partner in the Indo-Pacific region that will provide us reliable information when monitoring infectious diseases."
Rubio is considered a solid ally of the Republic of China in a time of profound tensions across the Taiwan Strait. He met with Tsai Ing-wen – the first female president in Chinese history in 2016, during the Obama Administration. President Tsai is deemed a “liberal” in domestic politics, but has counted conservative American politicians among Taiwan’s strongest supporters.
American electoral strife has not affected President Tsai’s relations with American leaders.
She was the first world leader to telephone Donald Trump after his victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and she offered congratulations to Joe Biden when he prevailed in 2020.
Oklahoma officials likely to back pro-Taiwan efforts
Rubio's efforts will likely find sympathy among Oklahoma's congressional delegation, including his two Senate colleagues.
Last year, U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma observed via Twitter, "Taiwan is an important ally—we will continue to walk alongside them & support them as they stand up to China.
When he was still a member of the House of Representatives, Markwayne Mullin (now the state’s
junior U.S. Senator) focused on Taiwan's importance in world health policy matters:
"Taiwan has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19 and a key asset to global health.
“We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to shut Taiwan out of international discourse. I call on the World Health Organization (WHO) to reject China's malign influence and support our allies in Taiwan."
Two senior Taiwan government officials recently came to Oklahoma from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Texas plays a large role in this partnership. Director-General Robert Lo and Consul Michelle Lu visited the state Capitol.
The two officials from Taiwan had cordial visits with state lawmakers and officials, including time at the University of Oklahoma Faculty House (located south of the State Capitol) over lunch. Their interaction included time with members of both political parties, and three branches of government – executive, judicial and legislative.
Members of both major political parties joined to support a resolution affirming the historic cultural and economic ties between Taiwan and Oklahoma.
Taipei is the capital of Taiwan, located at the northern tip of the main island, and has long been used as a short-hand reference for the entire Island.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/oklahoma-senate-adopts-resolution-encouraging-taiwan-partnership-during-visit-from-taipei-economic-and-cultural-officials/article_657ae7a6-da40-11ed-b23d-272a2171262d.html )
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has reported on cross-straight relations and tensions since the 1980s, when he was awarded the International Communication Award by the government of Taiwan. He has reported both news stories and commentaries from the Republic of China on four different visits. A decade ago, he spoke to a international group of journalists at a luncheon in Taipei. On each of his visits, he has written on not only policy issues, but also the island’s dynamic artistic, cultural and economic interests. He interviewed two Taiwan officials during their spring 2023 visit to Oklahoma City.
