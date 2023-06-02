Oklahoma City – First Americans Museum (FAM) this week announced new efforts to improve the experience visitor have at the family, one of Oklahoma's leading destinations for people from all over the world.
In a press release, FAM's communication team promised the facility’s managers have enhanced the museum "experience with the addition of a universal changing table to provide a clean, safe and dignified restroom experience for many who require additional accessibility. The portable table is located in the Family Restroom on the first floor (room 117)."
“We are happy to add this amenity to accommodate and welcome more of our community to FAM,” said James Pepper Henry, director and CEO of FAM.
"FAM is now one of three museums in Oklahoma to have a universal adult changing table, and one of 20 across the country.
“In year two, we continue to learn about the needs of many of our guests and are always striving to improve the visitor experience”, said Shoshana Wasserman, deputy director.
Audra Beasley, whose family supported the project, commented, “I spent time touring First Americans Museum with senior leadership sharing the challenges for many with accessibility needs.
"This open dialogue resulted in FAM working hard to meet the needs for many more of their visitors in a respectful and inclusive manner, which is greatly appreciated.”
In other news, the First Americans exhibit on the "Doctrine of Discovery" continues at FAM until August.
If you have not gone yet, the First Americans Museum is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129. For general information, visit: https://famok.org/
Earlier this year, the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) awarded First Americans Museum (FAM) with the 2022 Phoenix Award "for outstanding contribution to a quality travel experience through conservation, preservation, beautification or environmental efforts."
Since its September 2021 opening FAM has become one Oklahoma's most significant destinations for travelers, and for "stay-cations" enjoyed by local and regional residents.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html )
Notes: The First Americans Museum (FAM) "educates the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000-square-foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum shop featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, adapting and expanding it from a press release sent from the museum.
