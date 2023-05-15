OMRF (Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation) has contributed important advances in vital medical care for Oklahomans over the years.
Current efforts to address aging and metabolism are underway. Metabolism produces the building blocks and energy necessary for life through a series of dynamically regulated biological transformations.
OMRF investigators study a variety of age-related diseases across multiple organ systems. The National Institutes of health has awarded OMRF $3.3 million to unravel a particular mystery of aging.
PhD D Benjamin Miller said, "Much like a home deteriorates unless you make proper repairs, your body ages more rapidly without adequate protein maintenance." Dr. Miller is looking at protein turn over, a process of discarding and creating its building blocks.
In the five-year grant Miller hopes to better understand which proteins deteriorate fast and the significance of each one in the aging process.
"When it comes to the body's proteins, quality is more important than quantity". said OMRF Vice President of Research Courtney Griffin, PhD. "Dr. Miller's research will move us a step closer to understanding how we can maintain those that are most significant as we age".
OMRF spokesman Tony Thornton said, " The purpose of the research is to better understand what happens with protein when we age, when we age the protein is broken down actually by some of the current treatment.".
For more information on all of OMRF's research you can visit omrf.org for more information.
