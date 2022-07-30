Oklahoma families on the developmental disability waiting list know when they can expect to receive support services now that Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has officially released an 18-24 month timeline and process to end the 13-year wait list for Developmental Disability Services (DDS.)
“Thanks to our legislative partners and Governor, we now have the funds we need to end the wait,” said Secretary of Human Services Justin Brown.
“We created a bold vision, and we’re overjoyed to execute on it. We are ready to work diligently and efficiently to connect families with long-awaited services they’ve so desperately needed.”
This past spring, the Oklahoma Legislature appropriated a historic $32.5 million which was approved by the Governor to fully fund all those waiting for services as of May 1, 2022. OKDHS has segmented the waiting list of more than 5,100 applicants into seven groups ranging from 340 to 914 people.
According to the agency’s timeline, it will take three months to serve each one of the groups. OKDHS began working the list in chronological order in June and expects to serve those who applied on May 1, 2022 by March of 2024.
“We’ve walked alongside these families as they’ve waited years for services to improve their loved ones’ quality of life, and we’re celebrating with them as they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Beth Scrutchins, OKDHS DDS division director.
“We will work incredibly hard over the next 18-24 months to ensure every Oklahoman with developmental disabilities receives the support they need.”
DHS outlined an eight-step process for families to receive services once their loved one’s name comes up on the DDS waiting list over the next two years. The agency says the process begins with a phone call or letter from Liberty of Oklahoma to confirm eligibility and Medicaid status. If there is no response after reaching out to alternative contacts after 30 days, DHS officials say they will send a closure letter to the most recent address on file and close the case within 10 calendar days.
Officials with the Oklahoma Disability Law Center (ODLC) say with every previous appropriation by the legislature to fund the waiting list, OKDHS has consistently reported closing about half of the cases that came to the top of the list without providing support services because they claim families did not respond in the allotted time.
Families can update their waiting list contact information online, by emailing ddsd.waitlist@okdhs.org or by calling DDS at (405) 521-6268.
Families should also be aware that any denial of service by OKDHS must be in writing and include instructions for appealing the decision. The ODLC can provide client advocacy to people with disabilities who have been denied services, negotiate on the individual's behalf and in some cases, represent the person with disabilities in a hearing or court.
Families who do respond when they are notified about services must participate in a personalized assessment of needs conducted by Liberty of Oklahoma, if they have not already. The third party began conducting assessments in September of 2021. Families who still need to complete the assessment can schedule it now by calling (405) 500-1866.
In addition to conducting the assessment, Liberty of Oklahoma will help families fulfill their DDS eligibility documentation, including intelligence testing and medical history. Once the application is complete, DDS reviews the applications and sends to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for approval.
Once approved, DDS assigns a case manager who helps develop a person-centered plan for services and supports. Families can learn more about the person-centered planning process in a webinar on Aug. 3rd at noon. It is the third webinar in a series offered by disability advocacy groups to help families prepare to receive services. Register at http://ow.ly/cHsw50K1Ils.
Note: Ellyn Hefner has monitored special care issues, and the “waiting list” issues for The Oklahoma City Sentinel in recent years. In this year’s election cycle, she is the Democratic Party nominee in Oklahoma House District 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.