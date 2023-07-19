Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen and Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, introduced the No Obamacare for Illegal Aliens Act of 2023 to protect taxpayer dollars by preventing illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-subsidized healthcare benefits.
“We should not be providing taxpayer-subsidized healthcare benefits to illegal aliens — it is that simple. HHS’ proposed rule would cost the American taxpayer more than $100 million in its first year alone and would encourage more aliens to enter our country illegally in the hopes of receiving similar benefits,” Brecheen said in a statement sent to The City Sentinel.
“This is all part of President Biden’s open-border agenda that has so far led 5.5 million aliens to enter our country illegally — more than the population of Oklahoma. I am proud to introduce this legislation with Senator JD Vance of Ohio to protect taxpayer dollars and exclude illegal aliens from further straining critical programs that are intended for Americans and those immigrants here legally,” Brecheen asserted.
“The American taxpayer should never be forced to cover the cost of healthcare for illegal immigrants. It’s common sense: people who break our laws should not reap the benefits of public programs intended for lawful citizens,” said Sen. Vance.
Co-sponsors include: Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri and U.S. Representatives Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, Tom McClintock, R-California, Randy Weber, R-Texas, Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin, Eric Burlison, R-Missouri, Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee, Pete Sessions, R-Texas, Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, and Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.
