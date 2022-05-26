OKLAHOMA CITY -- A new law requires insurance companies to cover diagnostic mammograms ordered by a physician.
House Bill 3504, authored by state Representative Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, and state Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, weaved through the legislative process over the last few months and was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt on May 20.
As a result of Stitt’s signature, the measure will become law in November.
A diagnostic mammogram is still an x-ray, according to the American Cancer Society. However, pictures are taken so that any areas of concern are studied more carefully. It is typically ordered when the routine screening mammogram finds something of concern.
H.B. 3504 rode a tide of bipartisanship to the governor's desk, led by several women lawmakers.
“This new law is a direct result of more women getting elected to the Legislature,” Provenzano said. “Decisions about women’s health care are made in the Legislature, and we must increase this representation. I am proud of the work of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who cast political affiliation aside to support this life-saving initiative.”
Each year in the United States, about 255,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,300 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.
“Diagnostic mammograms are essential in determining whether an area of concern is actually cancerous, but if a woman cannot afford the out-of-pocket expense, she may ignore potential cancer until it’s far more advanced,” Rep. Stanley said.
“The earlier cancer is detected, the less invasive the care and the better the outcomes. This new law will save lives and will actually help reduce the cost of caring for those who do have breast cancer by catching it sooner.”
Provenzano started on the legislation when a constituent brought the issue into focus. Oklahoma women with health insurance were having to pay out-of-pocket for a simple but life-saving exam.
In April, the proposal cleared the Senate on a 38-4 vote, with 6 members excused (not voting). Then, in mid-May, it secured a positive vote of 86-1 in the House of Representatives, with 13 members excused.
“While Washington D.C. gets the headlines, lives are changed at the state and local levels of government,” Provenzano said. “Thousands of women in Oklahoma are going to benefit all because one woman stepped up and said ‘hey this isn’t right.’”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
Bipartisan Women's Health Initiative Set to Become Law
