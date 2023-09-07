From Washington, D.C., via News21AM -— The American Kratom Association (AKA) issued another Consumer Advisory in response to recent wrongful death jury awards in Florida and elsewhere:
1. The American Kratom Association urges the Food and Drug Administration to immediately publish product manufacturing standards for kratom products that are sold to consumers and encourages the removal of kratom products that do not contain adequate labeling with recommended serving sizes, product ingredients and appropriate warnings on conditions of use.
2. Until the FDA implements a set of standards to protect consumers, the AKA advises kratom consumers not to purchase or consume kratom products that:
a. Have not been certified by an independent third-party lab to be free of dangerous contaminants or that contain adulterants that could be dangerous to consume.
b. Are offered for sale from a vendor that markets its product with illegal therapeutic claims.
c. Do not contain the name of the product distributor so that a consumer can file an adverse event report if required.
d. Are delivered in unprofessional packaging, such as zip-close bags, or that have handwritten product information.
“Recent reports of product liability awards for irresponsibly manufactured or marketed kratom products are the direct result of the FDA’s failure to regulate the kratom marketplace and, in some cases, the exploitive behavior of trial attorneys who do nothing to compel the FDA to act responsibly,” said Mac Haddow, the AKA’s Senior Fellow on Public Policy.
Based on the AKA’s review of litigation reports, the product liability awards by the courts have been based on the failure of the product manufacturers to provide labeling instructions for responsible use and little or no information on the contents of the potentially adulterated products, according to Haddow.
“The safety and addiction profile of pure, unadulterated kratom is well-documented by science and there is no known level of kratom use that would cause any fatality unless it is irresponsibly consumed, adulterated with a toxic drug or used concurrently with a deadly drug substance,” Haddow added.
“The AKA supports congressional action to compel the FDA to develop and implement a set of standards for the manufacturing and marketing of kratom products to protect consumers in the United States.”
The City Sentinel has previously outlined the association's efforts to encourage regulation, not bans, on Kratom.
“Eleven states have already enacted Kratom consumer legislation,” Haddow said in a previous statement.
“And we call on all states to responsibly regulate Kratom products. Among new legislation, the Kratom Consumer Protections Act prohibits dealers from selling inferior products that are harmful to consumers."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/national-kratom-association-pressed-to-keep-access-safe-and-legal-for-american-consumers/article_8b8e5078-2fc6-11ee-b612-8f5dad77bc69.html )
Haddow has stressed: “Kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that has been used for centuries to help people improve health and well-being, our goal is to educate all Americans with the truth about Kratom from potential consumers to regulators and everyone in between.”
Notes: The American Kratom Association (AKA) is described in promotional literature as "a consumer-based, nonprofit organization, focuses on setting the record straight about kratom and gives a voice to those who are suffering by protecting their rights to possess and consume safe and natural kratom. AKA represents millions of Americans, each of whom has a unique story to tell about the virtues of kratom and its positive effects on their lives." For more information, visit www.AmericanKratom.org, www.Kratomanswers.org or www.Protectkratom.org. Follow them on Twitter (@TheKratomAssn), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Americankratomassociation/) or Instagram (American_kratom_assoc). Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for posting, working with material provided by Mac Haddow of News 21 AM, Post Office Box 2394, Friendswood, Texas 77549 United States
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.