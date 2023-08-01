Oklahoma City -- All-American female swimmer Riley Gaines is joining Governor Kevin Stitt at a Capitol event mid-morning on Tuesday, August 1.
Stitt says he has signed the “Women’s Bill of Rights” by Executive Order. His intention, a release from his staff said, is to fortify “into law sex-based words like ‘female,’ ‘woman,’ and ‘mother’ and protecting women-only spaces. Independent Women’s Voice, the group that developed the model legislation that inspired the Women’s Bill of Rights Executive Order,” was participating in the event.
Somerlyn Cothan, an Oklahoma business-woman serving as senior vice president of investor relations for the Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Voice, was also participating.
In a July 28 email to this reporter, Gaines described her reasons for involvement:
“It happened to me, and it’s happening to women and girls everywhere. Now, it’s trickling down into our youth sports. Recently, two California teens took TWO of the top three positions to qualify for the state track finals. Both teens were biological males. Both teens previously competed against other young men.
“Worse yet, both teens took places at the podium over women but FAILED to show up for the preliminary finals. I am absolutely disgusted. How long will we let the transgender mob destroy the rights women worked so hard for?”
Earlier this year, she testified before Congress.
According to a lightly-edited transcript provided to readers of The Daily Signal (Heritage Foundation), she said :
“In addition to being forced to give up our awards and our titles and our opportunities, the NCAA forced me and my female swimmers to swim, to share a locker room with [Lia] Thomas, a 6’2″, 22-year-old male, equipped with and exposing male genitalia.
“Let me be clear about this: We were not forewarned we would be sharing a locker room. No one asked for our consent and we did not give our consent. And I’ll set the scene — a swimming locker room is not a place of modesty.
“You’re undressing, you’re fully exposed, and we were forced to take off our swimsuit in front of a man, who was doing the exact same thing.
“If nothing else, I truly hope you-all, you can see this is a violation of our right to privacy and how some of us have felt uncomfortable, embarrassed, and even traumatized by this experience.
“I know that I don’t speak for every single person who competed against Lia Thomas, but I know I speak for many.
“Because I saw the tears, I saw the tears from the ninth and 17th place finishers, who missed out on being named an All-American by one place. And I can attest to the extreme discomfort in the locker room, from these 18- to 22-year-old girls, when you turn around and there’s male eyes watching in that same room.
And I can attest to the whispers and the grumbles of anger and frustration from these girls, who, just like myself, had worked our entire lives to get to this meet.
“And I can attest to the fact that around the country, these female athletes who opposed the inclusion of Lia Thomas in the women’s divisions were threatened, intimidated, and emotionally blackmailed into silence and submission.”
A video of Riley Gains testimony can be viewed on The Daily Signal website, here:
(https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/06/21/riley-gaines-describes-sharing-locker-room-lia-thomas/?utm_source=TDS_Email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MorningBell&mkt_tok=ODI0LU1IVC0zMDQAAAGMgZzrk1hw7BdusbC-D4BGgt1K7JPUfSAH7GgJIrlPhgn4v7fFRVQ02pQzUP5xzFvx-rMzCGy4PxczqCSsPCx7qPxc43mDb9vGhjfDfwN9w7YGkLa8jA )
The press release from Gov. Stitt’s office said he is the nation’s first governor to sign such an executive order.
Note: This story is DEVELOPING.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.