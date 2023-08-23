A grant for $839,807 through the Biden-Harris Administration has been announced to improve the long-term resilience of bridges throughout Oklahoma.
The grant goes through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the U.S. Depart of Transportation (USDOT), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to improve bridges across the state.
The grant is provided through Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID), demonstration program is on of ten such grants.
The ODOT grant will be used to apply "Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) to extend bridge life and reduce environmental impact. The UHPC is a fiber-reinforced, cementitious composite material with mechanical durability properties that far exceed those of conventional concrete materials.
ODOT will be piloting the UHPC program to repair multiple joints of the northbound and southbound I-35 Cimarron overflow bridges.
If the project is successful ODOT will consider material for future projects.
