Oklahoma City -- House Bill 2451 -- authored by state Representative Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, and Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton -- passed through the Senate Finance Committee last week, and could reach the Senate floor this week.
However, the measure was not on the Senate floor agenda for today (Monday, April 17).
According to a legislative staff press release, “the bill aims to address workforce shortages by expanding access and affordability to childcare.:
According to a study released by the Pew Research Center this February, half of all workers quit because they were unable to find childcare solutions that met their needs.
According to a release sent to The City Sentinel, “The bill not only offers tax credits to employers who offer financial support to employees for childcare costs, but employers can also receive a tax credit by building or retrofitting a childcare center for employees.
“Finally, the bills seeks to attract and retain much needed childcare staff by offering a tax credit for those on the professional development ladder.”
Rep. Schreiber asserted, "Our employers need a workforce that has their childcare needs met and this bill seeks to support them in being innovative about how they can help meet those needs. The bill also recognizes that one of the largest barriers in childcare availability is lack of staffing. Much like we do when wanting to stimulate the technology or aerospace or medical fields, this bill offers tax credits to stimulate the much need childcare industry."
The U.S. Chamber, as described in the House press release, “recently released a study noting that breakdowns in the childcare system cause states to lose an average of $1 billion in economic activity. Part of that lost revenue stems from the cost of parents missing work because quality childcare was not available or unaffordable.”
The bill is before the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee and then could soon be eligible for a full vote on the Senate floor.
Even as bipartisan advocates of the childcare credit expansion press for its passage in the Senate, a coalition of House members from both parties spiked a conservative policy proposal to increase parental awareness and school system disclosure of curriculum materials in tax-financed schools.
Steve Fair, in his latest commentary, took note of the situation in an essay posted this weekend by The City Sentinel Online ((https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/for-the-powerful-education-lobby-house-a-b-committee-gives-a-wink-a-nod-/article_d276f774-dcbf-11ed-808f-b781608fdca4.html ) .
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, incorporating reference to the proposal on curriculum and instruction disclosure, an issue of interest to many Oklahoma parents.
