Editor’s Note: This is adapted from the third and final installment in a three-part series about public corruption which appeared this past month on The Oklahoma City Sentinel website.
Part I covered recent criminal scandals or allegations involving Democrats. Part II touched on allegations of a criminal or moral against Republicans at the state or local levels.
Part III, shortened and slightly revised here, brings the narrative home to Oklahoma. Rather than a survey of national stories, in this essay the author relies on his own reporting over a lifetime of journalism – both news and commentary.
Oklahoma City – Rather than assume the worst about all politicians, I posit that true corruption – as opposed to differences on public policy and matters of morality – is not a given in public life.
Historically, the County Commissioners’ bribery scandal of many decades ago is considered Oklahoma’s greatest political scandal. Those folks were mostly Democrats, and the federal official who brought them to some measure of justice was a Republican, the all-but-sainted Bill Price.
Price is the subject of Michael J. Hightower's 'At War With Corruption.' It started out a biogaphy of the former Oklahoma U.S. Attorney, but turned into a chronicle of what the book's publicists call "the most pervasive public corruption spectacle in American history." By the time it was over he was known as "the biggest corruption buster in the state's history."
One day, perhaps soon, there may be a competitor for the designation of “Oklahoma’s greatest political scandal.” Time will tell. For now, I don’t agree with the common assertion, among Oklahomans of all political stripes, that ours is the most corrupt state in the union.
In 2014, during my "Watchdog.org" days, I covered an academic report claiming that "Oklahoma is America’s eleventh most corrupt state."
The next few paragraphs, italicized, come directly from my story eight years ago:
Researchers at Indiana University and the University of Hong Kong ranked Oklahoma the eleventh most corrupt state in America.
John L. Mikesell, of Indiana, and Cheol Liu of Hong Kong, studied 25,000 convictions of public officials for violations of federal anti-corruption laws nationwide between 1976 and 2008. Their analysis was posted at the Public Administration Review.
Mississippi topped the most corrupt list, followed by Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Alaska, South Dakota, Kentucky, and Florida.
Oregon ranked as the least corrupt state, followed by Washington, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Vermont, and Wisconsin.
The referenced study included information through the early 1980s and that county commissioner scandal.
I reported the reflections of Oklahoma City University Professor Andrew C. Spiropoulos, who said:
“I don’t think anyone who has studied Oklahoma’s political history and culture will be surprised by this study’s findings."
“We have suffered from a historically high level of political corruption because of several factors. We are a relatively poor state, with limited economic opportunity in the private sector, making public money and jobs more important.”
Spiropoulos also said: “We are also a state with a strong populist culture, in which politicians who, legitimately or not, use public power and resources to help out the little guy.
“For a century, with few exceptions, we lived under one party rule, which provided few checks on those inclined to feed at the public trough.”
At that time, still fresh in collective memory were the bribery convictions of former Senate President Pro Temp Mike Morgan, Auditor and Inspector Jeff McMahan, and state Senator Debbie Leftwich -- all Democrats -- and Republican state Rep. Randy Terrill.
I was fortunate -- before declining memory took him away from the State Capitol Beat -- to get to know Frosty Troy as a person, a human being – more as a man that as the influential liberal reporter and commentator who had assailed many of my editorials and commentaries over the years.
At least to some extent, he got to know me, as well.
In early morning conversations at the Capitol Press room, over cups of coffee, we jaw-boned about past disagreements, which had been profound and full of substance. We learned many surprising things about each other, without erasing our differences.
One day, as we walked along in the fourth floor rotunda with only a handful of others scattered around and no one giving special note to our stroll together (they’d seen it before), we talked about a particular Democrat, for whom we both had feelings of respect and affection.
That person had been convicted of bribery, specifically a form of “pay-to-play” by which money had been secured in return for favorable disposition of certain legislative objections.
It was disappointing to me: The person in question had always been accessible, affable and cordial source to news reporters, including both Frosty and me.
I asked Frosty if he thought the allegations were accurate.
His answer was a long sigh of sadness. He said the person I was referencing had, over time, become “the last gasp of the bad-old-days” of Gene Stipe, the longest-serving legislator in the history of Oklahoma.
To be clear: Frosty admired many, in fact most, things about Senator Stipe. But he was able to see the problem with the ingrained traditions that can flow from decades of dominance of politics and policy by one political party, and the effect that the temptations of power can have, over time, on best of the souls.
You can quote “Lord of the Rings” about the temptations of power or Lord Acton to make the point – For those not “centered” in an ethic of public service, or merely fallible humans subject to temptations of power and money, the power of the purse can -- over time -- corrupt.
(Some forget the latter part of Acton’s reflection, which assumed that all great men are bad men. I assume that great women and men who gain real power can also be judicious in its use – and good human beings to the extent any person can be “good” in this fallen world.)
Now, it’s 2022. In the era of truly massive “dark money” advertising and spending from every direction, one might think that the Republicans are the source of all evil in Oklahoma governance. Trouble is, it’s the Republicans making, and financing, the most shocking allegations – about other Republicans.
Unless there’s an equivalent to the County Commissioner’s scandal brewing, most of the dark money-financed attacks will be a jolting memory by this winter. But what if there is something bigger brewing in the over-the-top rhetoric about multiple topics hereabouts?
I am led to share a memory from my days at The Oklahoman more than two decades ago.
In a speech before a large crowd at a well-known venue, I reflected that the problem with the GOP was that some Republicans wanted to create a “conservative” version of Gene Stipe-style corruption – with Republicans in charge. When I said “conservative” I did the air quote gesture. And I meant it.
The comment got loud applause, but behind-the-scenes I, close friends, and the man for whom I worked in those days, got harshly negative reactions.
Enough for now, but I am led to remind readers about machines -- those who program machines, those who regulate them, those who benefit from them, and those who abuse them.
And, in this case, I incorporate by reference computers and social media as “machines.”
Is the storm-and-stress of today on so many fronts not as bad as it seems, or every bit as bad as it seems? That’s right: Only time will tell.
Note: A member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, 67-year-old Pat McGuigan is the author of three books and co-editor of seven, including ‘Crime and Punishment in Modern America’. An educator, reporter and public speaker, he has been reporting the news, and commenting upon it, since his sophomore year at Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City.
