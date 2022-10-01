Enforcement of criminal laws and the punishment of those who break laws has become a confusing mess. Some might say “’Twas ever thus.” I posit that laws from traffic tickets to murder have always confused some, perhaps most, people. But since the ‘McGirt’ decision of 2020, confusion in and near eastern Oklahoma has deepened.
Chris Casteel, reporting for The Oklahoman (September 26) quoted a legal brief from the Oklahoma government. The state’s lawyers argued to the High Court: "The problems with saturating law enforcement and courts with a multi-factor test have magnified after McGirt, which vastly expanded the number of people in the United States affected by federal criminal law for Indian country.” And: “Crime in Indian country cannot be effectively prosecuted without a clear answer from this Court to the question of who is an Indian.”
Ray Carter of the Center for Independent Journalism reported, in a story published in The Oklahoma City Sentinel’s August edition, on a Congressional hearing where “lawmakers considered whether five Oklahoma tribes have been violating their treaties for more than 100 years by denying citizenship to the descendants of their former black slaves.”
(https://www.indian.senate.gov/hearing/oversight-hearing-select-provisions-1866-reconstruction-treaties-between-united-states-and)
He noted, “Some tribal leaders downplayed or dismissed the legitimacy of their 1866 treaties when testifying before members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs — even though those same tribal governments have separately touted those same treaties in recent U.S. Supreme Court cases.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/tribal/tribes-alleged-treaty-violations-focus-of-senate-hearing/article_0f847e86-10f4-11ed-be35-ef3f978f8cd6.html )
Carter summarized reasons for the hearing: “Following the defeat of the Confederacy and its five tribal allies, the tribes had to sign new treaties that included citizenship for former slaves. But all five tribes have strongly resisted implementation of those provisions ever since. Freedmen advocates say only the Cherokee Nation has truly abided by its treaty promises – and that has occurred only in recent years.”
“Who is an Indian?” Words, fraught with meaning. A never-repealed federal law (Section 19, Indian Reorganization Act of 1934) says :
“The term ‘Indian’ as used in this Act shall include all persons of Indian descent who are members of any recognized Indian tribe now under Federal jurisdiction, and all persons who are descendants of such members who were, on June 1, 1934, residing within the present boundaries of any Indian reservation, and shall further include all other persons of one-half or more Indian blood.”
The 1934 legislation was the brainchild of John Collier, an advocate for the rights of Native peoples.
Collier, from New Mexico, was named Commissioner of the Bureau of Indian Affairs by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who signed the Indian Reorganization Act into law early in his presidency.
The blending of precedents in local, state and federal courts triggered through 'McGirt' in 2020 and in recent controversities creates confusion for many, even the most knowledgable when it comes to Indian Country law. One precedent that could become central to treatment of the next round or round of 'McGirt' cases could be 'Carcieri v. Kempthorne', a 6-3 supreme Court ruling written by Justice Clarence Thomas. The decision was issued on February 24, 2009.
Justice Thomas (the longest-serving member of the current High Court) fashioned a clear majority for his view that laws should be interpreted as written and intended at the time they went into effect.
Contradictory opinions among lawyers contribute to uncertainty, in multiple ways, here in Oklahoma.
Some persons who commit crimes are Indian, for purposes of federal law. But most Indians are not criminals. Some persons who are crime victims are Indian, for purposes of federal law. But most persons who are victims of crimes are not Indian.
Whether a person is Indian or not Indian is a matter of more than passing interest. Equal justice under law implies that race (or tribal status, or ethnicity) should be, as used we used to say “neither a weapon nor a shield.”
The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term on October 3. The Court adjourns next summer. If the Court tackles any fresh ‘McGirt’ questions in the next nine months, things will get clearer.
Or not.
Note: This analysis is adapted from a longer story published in the October 2022 print edition of The Oklahoma City Sentinel. Pat McGuigan, a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, won a Diversity News award from the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter) for his coverage of Indian Country issues. He is the author of hundreds of news stories, commentaries and analysis of policies, practice and precedents touching Native Americans, and all Americans.
