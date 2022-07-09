Barry van Treese was murdered on January 7th, 1997, in the state of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma by Justin Sneed, the accomplice of Richard Glossip, a death row inmate currently awaiting execution on Oklahoma Death Row, scheduled to die, September 22nd, 2022.
Of course, Richard is – innocent -- As are most everyone scheduled to be executed by the state Oklahoma on Death Row. At least according to the defendants.
Late 1996, Barry van Treese had conducted an audit of his business; An admittedly relatively dank motel in metro-Oklahoma City, discovering financial irregularities in the books, thousands of dollars in gross revenues unaccounted for – Barry van Treese suspected embezzlement, by his onsite manager, Richard Glossip. Between late 1996 and January 7th, 1997, Van Treese informed Richard Glossip of his suspicions and that he intended to report the matter to the Oklahoma City Police Department and Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.
On January 7th, 1997, mentally challenged Justin Sneed, the aforementioned motel’s maintenance man, beat Van Treese, no apparent motive, with a baseball bat on the premises of the motel, sequestered his body in a vacant motel room, awaiting a hacksaw and an acid treatment pre-scheduled disposal.
Pre-discovery of the remains – Richard Glossip was noted by the Oklahoma City Police Department subverting discovery with articulate misinformation and subterfuge which would later be contradicted by his in-custody statements. He was not aware of the status of Van Treese would become he was aware of the status of Van Treese, just Justin Sneed, mentally challenged, had informed him thereof the aforesaid status thereof, at 5 am the day after the premeditated homicide. Just, Justin says – Richard knew because Richard paid him to do it.
1998 – Richard Glossip was found guilty by an Oklahoma jury of premeditated contract murder.
2001 – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals remanded granting the public a second look at Glossip.
2004 – Glossip was found guilty a second time and sentenced to death for – premeditated contract murder.
2015-Present – Glossip has successfully to-date subverted due process with appeals to controversies associated with the administrative application of the Oklahoma Lethal Injection Protocol, since resolved and affirmed by the United States Supreme Court; No Federal District Court nor United States Supreme Court stay and/or remand has been extended to Glossip on his varied factual claims.
Richard Glossip, notwithstanding his many charades, to include two marital unions while in custody as a f*ck-you to the Oklahoma Criminal Justice System and the Oklahoma Public is scheduled to be executed September 22nd, 2022, for premeditated contract murder, having been convicted twice, provided an execution stay, 2015, on an extra-factual claims basis involving administrative questions associated with the Oklahoma Lethal Injection Protocol itself since resolved, and after a convoluted extra-jurisdictional campaign by the usual Hollywood advocacy lobby on the question of the death penalty itself. Barry van Treese was beaten to death, bludgeoned over 45 times with a baseball bat, left to bleed to death in a dank motel room, over an embezzled sum the equivalent of which today is the value of an average used car.
Notwithstanding specific members of the Oklahoma State Legislature electing adverse commentary: It is time, for, Richard Glossip – To die.
Richard Glossip should be executed September 22nd, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.