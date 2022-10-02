“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
-- Martin Niemöller
Martin Niemöller (1892 –1984) was a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany. He supported radical right-wing political movements and even embraced many Nazi ideas in the 1920’s and 1930’s.
After Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933 and Niemöller saw these ideas put into practice, he became an outspoken critic of Hitler and Nazi activities. Martin Niemöller spent from 1937 until 1945 (the war’s end) in Nazi prisons and concentration camps.
As we discuss women’s rights, Martin Niemöller’s statement should be a beacon to all men.
As Sydney J. Harris wrote in his syndicated column many years ago: “Women should march for women’s rights, but men belong there even more, if rights means anything as a principle.”
When we march for, speak for, lobby for our personal interests, be it an occupational association, our church group, or our minority, it is just for our special interests.
We should be forever thankful and protect the right to carry the banner for our special interests.
What is powerful, what is right is when we speak for, when we demand the same principles, the same rights for everyone.
Men need to be marching for and voting for women’s rights.
While I personally do not believe in abortion, I do not believe that I have the right to tell your daughter and her doctor what decision she must make.
If you wish to quote the Bible commandment “Thou shalt not kill,” then let us take the Bible seriously:
• All of the commandments were to be obeyed.
• Violations of the first nine commandments were punishable by death.
As a 50-year Republican who worked for Congressman Mickey Edwards, I wonder how many Republican chairs would be filled in the Oklahoma Legislature if the Bible’s “death penalty” were required for adultery.
(Let’s see if we can set up a $10,000 reward payable to anyone that can prove adultery of a sitting legislator!)
Answer honestly: If men could become pregnant, do you believe that abortion would be legal?
It is time for men to speak for, march for, and vote for women’s rights.
Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year.
An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam.
