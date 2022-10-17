National news agencies and larger “mainstream” newspapers have begun to cover a couple of interrelated stories of political corruption and individual tragedy – a half-decade late, many would argue, but certainly worthy of greater scrutiny.
No, this is not another analysis of Donald Trump, his presidency, his post-presidency, and his lifestyle. This is not about the Trumps or the recent raid on the former chief executive’s home in Florida.
It’s about the Bidens.
As has been widely reported over recent news cycles, sources within the Federal Bureau of Investigation say there is now sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with violations of federal gun laws and for not reporting income earned working for foreign governments.
This is not “news” in the traditional sense – the roots of this story lie at least as far back as the second term of Barack Obama, when Joe Biden was vice president.
Even now, Big Media is giving these matters seemingly reluctant attention.
Although The New York Post broke most of this tale in the fall of 2020, it was not until early this year that the story was “vetted” in reporting by The Washington Post and The New York Times.
Still, the fact that the story is now “mainstreamed” is news, in and of itself.
Closely related to the Hunter Biden laptop materials gaining credibility (as opposed to marginalization) from Big Media is the collapse of credibility for what is known as the “Steele Dossier” – a collection of falsehoods and half-truths about Donald Trump that gained widespread acceptance in the United States.
On the other side of the pond, in Great Britain, most of the contents of the dossier were long ago shredded (debunked) in litigation and the reporting of London newspapers.
And, as the final legal proceeding guided by the work of Special Counsel John Durham advances, it turns out the originator of and primary source for the dossier was ... a paid FBI informant.
Not only that, his work was financed by partisan U.S. interests.
Again, all of this has been widely reported and commented upon – but mostly in publications or programs or news websites tagged as “conservative” or Trump-leaning, and therefore worthy of dismissal in many elite circles.
More of the Hunter Biden story will become known, including how many credible allegations about Biden’s son are not charged, and the FBI’s reasoning for leaving those issues aside in charging decisions – but probably not until after the election.
FBI officials incline now toward partial confession of error on abuse of power by leading players at the agency. But this comes only after decisions made at the agency have seriously eroded its credibility with millions of Americans.
Because most significant U.S. corruption investigations come from the Feds, this is perhaps the most unfortunate governmental impact of the Trump-Biden era in U.S. governance. Not to mention that that FBI itself has been oddly determined to erode that credibility.
Even in these troubled recent years, prominent political players in both parties have been the subjects of investigations into real crimes, by real politicians.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/recent-corruption-scandals-in-american-government-part-ii-survey-of-news-stories-on-high-profile/article_ca38cde0-f29a-11ec-93cf-03acd1ccd5c0.html)
The FBI’s approach was for most of its history non-partisan, including in some of the most recent prosecutions.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/corruption-and-the-eyes-of-the-beholders-a-brief-reflection-on-two-photographs/article_66c66990-2df3-11ed-9da2-431e35ea580c.html)
The clearest illustration that government has gotten too big is that everything – especially learning the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth – must seemingly wait, yet again, until after the election.
