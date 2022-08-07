Less than one third (31.6%) of registered Republicans voted in the June 28 primary election.
There were races in all but two of the nine statewide offices on the ballot, two U.S. Senate races, Congressional races, and dozens of legislative and local races so it wasn’t like voters didn’t have something to vote on.
But only 360,000 of the Sooner state’s 1,138,947 registered Republicans made the effort to cast a ballot in the primary.
Because the state is very Republican, the victors in the GOP primary are almost assured victory in the General election.
There are 2,252,101 registered voters (all Parties) in Oklahoma. That means 16% of the people registered made the decision for 100% of the four million residents.
If social media is any indication of political interest in Oklahoma, turnout should have been around 95%, but it wasn’t.
Why? Is interest in government and politics waning in Oklahoma? Are people just turned off by the lack of ethics in politics? Both could be true.
Three observations:
First, the average Republican in Oklahoma is fed up with the constant political rhetoric.
All they see on social media are keyboard warriors debating, insulting and berating fellow Republicans – but they also quote scripture.
The fact is the average butcher, baker and candlestick maker is too busy trying to make a living to engage in political discourse that accomplishes nothing.
The average Joe isn’t interested in style. They want substance. The loud and proud don’t impress them. They want specifics on what gets Oklahoma and America out of this mess. Because they never get real answers, they wrongly have brought into the premise the cause is lost, so why should they vote.
Second, being fed up with inaction doesn’t release a citizen from their responsibility.
Voting is not just a sacred right; it is a responsibility. Showing up makes a difference. It may seem like every candidate and elected official is the same and only interested only in self-promotion. But when only one third of eligible voters show up for a major primary, two thirds shirked their responsibility.
There were 776,000 Oklahomans registered in the Grand Old Party who didn’t do their duty June 28. Those Republicans have an opportunity to redeem themselves for that neglect on August 23.
There are five Republican statewide races in just over two weeks: August 23.
Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon is pitted against Congressman Mark Wayne Mullin for the unexpired U.S. Senate term.
Rep. Todd Russ and former Sen. Clark Jolley are in a runoff for state treasurer.
Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and April Grace are opponents in the state school superintendent race.
Former Representative Todd Thomson and Senator Kim David are vying for the corporation commission – and current Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn and Rep. Shawn Roberts are in a runoff for the office currently held by Osborn.
In the next two weeks, some Republican voter mailboxes will be full -- the ones who usually show up.
The campaigns won’t waste their money sending a mail piece to an infrequent voter, but if that sort of voter started paying attention, things could get interesting.
Third, there is no excuse for not voting.
Oklahoma has in=person absentee early voting the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the Tuesday election.
The polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.
A voter can apply for an absentee ballot. There is simply no excuse for not voting in the Sooner State.
Unless providentially hindered, a citizen should never neglect their responsibility to cast their vote.
President Thomas Jefferson said, “we do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participates.” If you don’t vote early, please participate on August 23.
It is your sacred duty and responsibility. It does make a difference!
Note: Steve Fair is Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Steve’s conservatives commentaries appear from time to time in The Oklahoma City Sentinel print edition, and online at city-sentinel.com. Contact Steve by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
Attachments area
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- “Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
- Sanders ready to lead Oklahoma State to new heights
- Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
- Voting is a Responsibility
- Lankford Debunks Harmful Rumors & Misinformation Post-Dobbs In August 5 Podcast Episode
- Report: Anne Heche in hospital, stable after fiery car crash
- More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting
- Route 66 author Dave Wickline will sign books at Arcadia Round Barn on August 21
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
- Manos Juntas Garden provides healthy produce for diabetic patients
- Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
- Oklahoma County: List of August 23 runoff elections and other issues
- Oklahoma City’s July sales and use tax summary
- Oklahoma sues Biden Administration for threat to withhold school nutrition assistance from programs that don’t adhere to ‘gender identity’ policy
- Allied Arts names Sunny Cearley President and CEO
- Three Oklahoma educators selected for Hall of Fame to be honored
- Oklahoma City government awards HUD funding to metro nonprofits aimed to prevent and end youth homelessness
- Noble County Public Invited to August 10 Town Hall with Senator Chuck Hall -- 'Meet & Greet' with four of the statewide Runoff Election candidates is scheduled
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.