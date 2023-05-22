In a significant healthcare shift, hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans find themselves disenrolled from Soonercare, Oklahoma's government-funded, health insurance program for indigent and low income residents.
The move comes after Congress passed federal regulation ending the public health emergency established during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the magnitude of disenrollment raises substantial questions about the implications for those affected and the broader healthcare system in Oklahoma.
During the pandemic, the government enacted special provisions to safeguard the health of its citizens. These measures relaxed certain eligibility requirements for Medicaid and Soonercare, particularly around income levels.
However, the expiration of the public health emergency means individuals who previously exceeded income thresholds but maintained coverage are now deemed ineligible.
Under standard regulations, Medicaid and Soonercare coverage depend on factors such as income, age, family size, and health needs. Generally, adults must have an income below 138% of the federal poverty line to qualify.
The sudden disenrollment suggests that many Oklahomans may have surpassed these thresholds during the pandemic but remained covered due to the temporary provisions.
The implications of this change are substantial, and with an additional 308,000 Oklahomans losing coverage, the state is approaching a crisis point. Nearly a quarter of Oklahoma's population could be without a health insurance connection, adding to the over 600,000 uninsured residents. As such, the impact on the state's healthcare system could be significant.
In the face of this challenge, organizations such as the Health Alliance for The Uninsured are stepping up to guide those affected towards alternate solutions, including Oklahoma's 92 free and charitable clinics.
One such clinic is the Crossings Community Clinic, funded by Crossroads Church and other foundations, offering a range of basic medical services.
However, while these clinics provide a valuable service, they are limited in their capacity to offer comprehensive, ongoing care for chronic conditions. Additional restrictions, such as limited operating hours or servicing specific zip codes, further complicate access for many Oklahomans.
Furthermore, the financial implications of this massive disenrollment need scrutiny. Without precise data, it's hard to estimate the exact savings, but it could potentially amount to millions of dollars.
However, the long-term cost of such short-term savings is a significant concern. Uninsured individuals often delay or avoid necessary medical care due to costs, leading to more severe health problems in the future, which could ultimately cost the healthcare system and taxpayers more.
Another pressing concern is the state's plan to ensure affordable, high-quality healthcare for those being disenrolled from Soonercare. A health coverage gap of this magnitude could have severe public health implications in Oklahoma, particularly if a large number of these individuals are unable to secure alternative coverage.
As Oklahomans grapple with these changes, the critical focus should be on how these changes are managed, and what impact they'll have on the health of Oklahomans. It is essential to closely monitor the situation, addressing the questions and concerns raised to ensure the well-being of all residents.
OHCA spokesperson Emily Long was unavailable for comment.
