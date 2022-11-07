U.S. Senate Six-Year Term: James Lankford
U.S. Senate Four-Year Term: MarkWayne Mullin
First Congressional District: Kevin Hern
Second Congressional District: Josh Brecheen
Fifth Congressional District: Stephanie Bice
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 7:14 pm
