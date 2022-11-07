enrorsements
U.S. Senator James Lankford with Rodd Moesel of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau. The Oklahoma City Sentinel has endorsed Lankford for reelection. 
 Facebook Photo.
U.S. Senate Six-Year Term: James Lankford
 
U.S. Senate Four-Year Term: MarkWayne Mullin
 
First Congressional District: Kevin Hern
 
Second Congressional District: Josh Brecheen
 
Fifth Congressional District: Stephanie Bice 

