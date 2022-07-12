Tulsa, Oklahoma – U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Tulsa provided The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations a statement concerning his work in the First Congressional District before returning to Washington D.C. for legislative session.
“Oklahomans are concerned for our country” said Rep. Hern in a statement.
“I have spent the last few weeks talking to businesses, community leaders, and Oklahoma families who feel the crushing weight of rising prices for nearly every good and service they rely on.
"I’m headed back to our nation’s capitol with the feedback I’ve received from my constituents to fight for what matters to them – their ability to provide for their families.”
A summary of his district work included:
Council for Safer Communities
Location: "Speedy Gonzalez" restaurant, 2601 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa.
Participants: Community organizer, Vincente Ruiz, Mexican Consul to Arkansas, Rodolfo Quilantán Arenas, representatives from the Tulsa police and fire departments, representatives from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and community leaders.
Congressman Hern said he was proud to participate in the discussions on how to enhance community policing and make Oklahoma communities safer.
Tulsa County Briefing
Location: Tulsa County Courthouse and Tulsa County Government Headquarters, 218 W 6th St, Tulsa.
Participants: Court Clerk, Don Newberry, County Clerk, Michael Willis, and County Commissioner, Stan Sallee.
Hern collaborated with Tulsa County officials to discuss ways of making Tulsa County safer and more efficient with tax dollars.
Collinsville Community Meetings
Location: Several locations in Collinsville.
Participants: Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, local members of the press, community leaders, and the general public.
Congressman Hern took several meetings in Collinsville to review infrastructure projects, meet with local business leaders, and collaborate with municipal leaders on pressing issues.
Broken Arrow Business Ribbon Cutting
Location: Automotive Industries, 20701 E 81st St, Broken Arrow.
Participants: Broken Arrow Mayor, Debra Wimpee, the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, members of the press, and the general public.
Rep. Hern spoke at the ribbon cutting for a Broken Arrow business that has expanded to produce several hundred jobs for the local community.
Alfa Laval Tour
Location: 1201 S 9th St # 74012, Broken Arrow.
Participants: Alfa Laval staff.
Congressman Hern participated in a tour of the company’s heat exchanger production facility in Broken Arrow as he advocates for more manufacturing jobs to come to Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.